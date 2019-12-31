Though we saw a lot of amazing phones in 2019, with technology getting smarter every day there's always scope for a better smartphone.

So, we made a dream smartphone for 2020 by combining all the best features from smartphones of 2019.

We want our dream phone to have Samsung Galaxy Fold's design.

We think that the Samsung Galaxy Fold has a perfect futuristic design which when folded is like any other phone but can be unfolded into a tablet.

The display of our dream phone must match the quality of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

It's a well-known fact that Samsung makes the best-looking smartphone displays. With punchy colours and deep blacks, the QHD Dynamic AMOLED display of Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks best on any smartphone available in the market.

However, when it comes to the fluidity of the display, it should match the Asus ROG Phone's 120hz display.

Our dream phone must have Apple iPhone 11 Pro's camera setup.

Though we already have a lot of great camera smartphones out there, nothing can beat Apple iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max's camera setup. Whether it's photography or shooting videos, 11 Pro handles everything with ease.

While some may argue that Google Pixel 4 can click better stills but when it comes to a reliable camera that can do everything, our pick would be the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

The dream smartphone must match the performance of the Apple iPhone 11.

If you have used the Apple iPhone 11, you know how snappy the smartphone is. With a powerful A13 Bionic chipset, Apple iPhone 11 is currently the fastest phone out there and the dream smartphone of 2020 should match it.

We think OnePlus offers the best UI on any phone, which is why our dream phone should run the Oxygen OS.

While almost every smartphone brand has its own UI, the Oxygen Os gives the best Android Experience on any smartphone. It adds some essential features to the stock Android, which results in a nearly perfect Android experience.

The dream smartphone must have Asus ROG Phone 2's battery backup.

Choosing a phone with the best battery backup is a no brainer and the 6000mAh battery of ROG Phone 2, with around two days of battery backup with moderate usage, is our pick.

However, when it comes to the fastest charging technology, we want our dream phone to come with Oppo's 65W Super VOOC 2.0 charging.

If any smartphone brand decides to launch a smartphone with all these features, we are sure that it would be the perfect smartphone of 2020 and will sell like a hotcake.