There is a reason why they say kids can be great life guides at times. It's because their perspectives are not touched by worldly experiences, which can occasionally be a great thing.

Because it means that their opinions are not a result of hours of overthinking. They do not spend hours wondering "what will people say?".

So, it only made sense for George Pointon, a Twitter user and presumably a teacher, to ask a group of 6-year-olds for "a mantra to help us through life". And this is what the kids said:

Rory - "Don't stop running"



The other day I grunted when picking up my keys from the table. If I didn't stop running, i'd die. Rory has gone for the Forrest Gump approach here. It seemed to work for him. Forrest that is. I've seen Rory run into multiple trees. Persistent tho. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

What Rory has said is quite wise, and our man JJ tops it with another gem about friendships (which can be applied to all relationships).

JJ - "Only be friends with people who you want to be friends with"



This gets forgotten about in adults. Sometimes we are friends with people out of convenience or history. Look around and ask yourself, "does this person positively impact my life?". JJ has his head screwed on. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

Jack, on the other hand, has revolutionary ideas. Good for him, need of the times.

Jack - "You might told off but sometimes you're not doing anything wrong"



His anti-authority attitude is refreshing as it is scary. He's right tho. Fight for what you believe in and it's never wrong. Although Jack believes he can back flip over a lorry, so I don't know. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Ravi here sounds like my grandfather, which, in this case, is a good thing.

Ravi - "Some people don't have anything so be happy you have everything"



We truly are in the presence of greatness. There are world leaders without this clarity. Step back and look at what we take for granted, you'll be amazed. Ravi elevates people around him. He's a special lad — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

Lola has a precious mind.

Lola - "You can't swim in a sink but a bath is just a big sink"



I believe she's talking about perspective. One person's baby step is another's giant leap. Lola moves at her pace and is proud of the people around her moving at theirs. Otherwise you'll lose a one horse race. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

Zahra keeps things to the point.

Zahra - "Some things are cool and some things aren't"



There is no messing about with Zahra. A woman of precision. She wanted to add that if you find things cool, then it is. Which in itself is a pretty cool thing to say. If you enjoy something, don't let other bring you down. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

While Susanna is all about practicality, which can be quite useful in certain situations.

Susanna - "Don't start a fire in a forrest"



I take this as, understanding your situation and objectively being able to know what is benefitting you and what isn't. But Susanna confirmed that there is no subtext. Just don't start fires in forrests because it goes whoosh, okay. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 20, 2021

