When you have trust issues with the political leaders, you have the power to dethrone them in the next election but when bureaucracy shows their autocracy, it becomes an ultimate concern.
While the IAS or officers in their league are accountable for fostering the system with their authority, when the same power climbs to their heads, they abuse it. Some of those real-life instances are listed below.
1. When athletes were forced to finish training early so an IAS officer could walk his dog in an empty stadium.
Recently Athletes and coaches had complained that they were pushed to finish training before 7 pm so that an IAS officer could walk his dog on the ground, disrupting their training routine.
Recently Athletes and coaches had complained that they were pushed to finish training before 7 pm so that an IAS officer could walk his dog on the ground, disrupting their training routine. For the last few months, athletes, coaches at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium have complained about being forced to wrap up training earlier than usual. Reason: Delhi's Principal Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar needs the stadium to walk his dog.
2. When Rs. 19 crore in cash was seized from aides of IAS officer in Jharkhand
3. When Chhattisgarh IAS Officer was caught slapping a cam on camera.
IAS Officer, Caught On Camera Slapping Man In Chhattisgarh, Removedhttps://t.co/K1QHLzwGUF
4. When IAS Shishir Singh said a hoarding that showed how 'Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country' didn't exist in Karnataka when people could literally spot it in Bangalore.
5. When former IAS officer Babulal Agrawal from Chhattisgarh was arrested in a money laundering case.
6. When Maharashtra's senior IAS officer's chat with a Real Estate agent on taking a bribe was leaked.
Nobody will take less than a crore: Leaked chat costs Maharashtra officer
7. When a young IAS officer was suspended by the government for violating quarantine orders and rushing to his hometown, Kanpur after he had travelled from Singapore.
Somebody tell them... with great power comes great responsibilty.