Bengaluru is known for a lot of things, but the one thing about it that beats all the other cities, is the traffic. People spend more time in traffic, than they do at home, in houses that they struggle to rent. But, a taxi company has probably solved this issue, or at least part of it.

BLADE India, which is an air mobility company has announced that it will be launching helicopter rides between Bengaluru International Airport and Hindustan Aeronautical Airport in Bengaluru. Given the city’s infamous traffic, people often struggle to navigate to the airport – which can take as much as 2 hours, with extremely high prices.

A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5 hour flight to Mumbai 😐 pic.twitter.com/zl5kFaCuNa — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) September 12, 2022

The air taxi service will commence from October 10, 2022, and the initial fare could be as much as ₹3250 (exclusive of taxes). While the fare is still quite high, it does solve the issue of ‘time wasted in traffic’, with its promise of turning ‘3 hours into 15 minutes’. Additionally, Hindustan Aeronautical Airport has connectivity with commercial locations like Indiranagar, Koramangala and of course, the IT parks.

Bangalore might not stay stuck in traffic for long.