If You Think You're NOT Privileged, This Quiz Might Prove You Wrong

1. You travel by flight from Delhi to Jaipur.

2. You buy your groceries from Big Basket.

3. You have a medical insurance.

4. You eat out at a fancy restaurant at least once in 2 weeks.

5. You have a phone that costs more than 15,000.

6. You know how to use a fork and spoon.

7. You've had a 24X7 domestic help at some point

8. You have at least 1 credit card.

9. You don't check the price before ordering something from a menu

10. You have never cancelled a travel plan.

11. You have never borrowed money from your friends at the end of the month.

12. You do not know what Splitwise is.

13. The rent of your house is more than 30,000 and you don't have to split it with anyone.

14. You never check the price on the LED at a petrol pump.

15. You've always trusted a brokers' service while house hunting, without having to worry about their fees.

16. Your parents financed your wedding.

17. You don't sit and break down your electricity bill before paying the full amount.

18. You have travelled in business class.

19. You took a work-cation amidst the pandemic.

20. You pay surcharge on your income tax.

21. You've enjoyed music concerts and performances by celebrities.

22. You go for a monthly checkup just to be healthy.

23. You went to an English-medium, or convent school.

24. There's at least one new piece of furniture in your house every year.

25. You've moved house to avoid people without thinking twice.

26. You have sterling silver utensils.

27. You've done your graduation, post-graduation and are/have studied further.

28. You have the option to quit your job to study further.

29. You own luxury branded items, no matter what they are.

30. You know at least one famous person who stays in your locality.

31. You can order food when you don't feel like cooking without worrying about the money.

32. You can afford to travel to a place where you don't have any relatives to stay with.

33. You buy something new to wear at least every month.

34. You own or have owned a PS3.

35. You own at least one Apple product.

36. You've decided to go on an impromptu vacation because you need a break.

37. You've been on a vacation to a foreign country.

38. You have a premium music app.

39. You have premium subscriptions to all OTT platforms.

40. You can quit your job any time you want without a second thought.

41. You've never known a time when you never had a car.

42. You learned how to swim as part of a life skill, as a kid.

43. You/your family have hired an interior designer for your house.

44. You have an AC.

45. You don't have to plan a budget for every month.

46. You have invested in crypto currency at some point.

47. You don't mind paying for extra baggage at the airport.

48. You go to the parlour at least once a month.

49. You have a CA to help you do your taxes.

50. You own a gym membership.

51. You buy avocados.

52. You have shopped from Sephora.

53. You have a 'stash' of alcohol in your house, for whenever someone comes over.

54. You buy some kind of jewellery during gold festivals.

55. You've had a starbucks at least once in a month.

56. You don't mind going out at the end of the month.

57. You have something sweet for dessert after a meal.

58. You have a steady WiFi connection.

59. You have savings and investments that have nothing to do with your salary account.

60. You've followed a diet at some point.

61. You have instant hot water for a bath/geyser.

62. You've never had to skip a meal because you were strapped for money.

63. You don't have to make a list before going grocery shopping.

64. You have a work laptop and a personal laptop.

65. If you chose an Uber cab over riding a bus or metro train.

66. If cooking is a hobby and not an everyday chore.

67. If you have the option to use sanitary pads, tampons, or a menstrual cup.

68. If you've worn a swimsuit/clothing of your choice without any fear.

69. If you have 24X7 electricity backup.