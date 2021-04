Here's a comparison of what you can afford with ₹40,000 rent/month in different areas of Gurgaon and Delhi.

1. South Delhi - Greater Kailash I

2 BHK independent builder floor

Semi-furnished with car parking.

2. DLF City Phase 2, Gurgaon

3 BHK

Fully furnished with car parking

3. West Delhi - Dwarka Mor

4 BHK on 5th floor.

Semi-furnished with reserved car parking.

Swimming pool and park.

4. Sushant Lok, Gurgaon

3 BHK builder floor

Fully furnished

5. South Delhi - Vasant Vihar

1 BHK builder floor

Fully furnished with reserved car parking.

6. Sector-56, Gurgaon

3 BHK with 3 balconies on 8th floor

Semi-furnished with visitor parking

7. North Delhi - Pitampura

3 BHK

Furnished, no car parking.

8. Sector-48, Gurgaon

4 BHK on 7th floor

Semi-furnished with park, gym and swimming pool.

9. East Delhi - Anand Vihar

4 BHK

Fully furnished top floor

Car parking

10. Sector-65, Gurgaon

3 BHK on 1st floor

Semi-furnished with car parking

Swimming pool, park and club.

