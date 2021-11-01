Diwali'21 is in the offing and gifting laddoos and diyas to our close ones is so 2019! So you've been kicking heels wondering what they love. Chai, yes. But what about the gift? Don't fret, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling and you can thank us later!

1. Vintage Porcelain Tea And Coffee Mug

Decorative antique porcelain mugs are excellent gifts since they are both useful and thoughtful.



2. Basket Tea Infuser & Strainer

The hand-woven, easy-to-use basket style tea infuser & strainer is a fantastic present since it is so unique and attractive.



3. Gift Tea Set

If you plan on giving this as a present, it will undoubtedly receive the cutest gift award.



You can buy it here.



4. Sipper Mug for travel

Presents should be useful, they said.



You can buy it here

5. Foldable Electric Kettle

When you're on the road, instead of spending money at a restaurant, you may brew your tea on the go.



You can buy it here.



6. A tea-shirt

No gifts tops this one for a chai lover!

You can buy it here.



7. Ceramic Tea And Coffee Mug

Every genuine tea drinker would appreciate this sturdy ceramic mug as a gift.



You can buy it here.



8. Chai-ish Notebook

You know we often write about the love of our lives? Gifting a handy classic notebook will have many beautiful chai stories brewing on the pages.



You can buy it here.



9. Tea Time Coasters

A set of tea coasters for a tea connoisseur, ideal for a vintage tea party.



You can buy it here.



10. Tea Towels

These super elegant tea towels are ideal to use for lining your tea trays.



You can buy it here.



11. Tea Infuser - Submarine

This Diwali, get imaginative and give a one-of-a-kind gift. Just like this.



You can buy it here.



12. Hexagon Tea Box

The Hexagon Teabox is a great way to start the day with a variety of flowery flavours fresh from the blending room.



You can buy it here.



You're welcome!