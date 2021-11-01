Diwali'21 is in the offing and gifting laddoos and diyas to our close ones is so 2019! So you've been kicking heels wondering what they love. Chai, yes. But what about the gift? Don't fret, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling and you can thank us later!
1. Vintage Porcelain Tea And Coffee Mug
Decorative antique porcelain mugs are excellent gifts since they are both useful and thoughtful.You can buy it here.
2. Basket Tea Infuser & Strainer
The hand-woven, easy-to-use basket style tea infuser & strainer is a fantastic present since it is so unique and attractive.You can buy it here.
3. Gift Tea Set
If you plan on giving this as a present, it will undoubtedly receive the cutest gift award.
4. Sipper Mug for travel
Presents should be useful, they said.
5. Foldable Electric Kettle
When you're on the road, instead of spending money at a restaurant, you may brew your tea on the go.
6. A tea-shirt
No gifts tops this one for a chai lover!
7. Ceramic Tea And Coffee Mug
Every genuine tea drinker would appreciate this sturdy ceramic mug as a gift.
8. Chai-ish Notebook
You know we often write about the love of our lives? Gifting a handy classic notebook will have many beautiful chai stories brewing on the pages.
9. Tea Time Coasters
A set of tea coasters for a tea connoisseur, ideal for a vintage tea party.
10. Tea Towels
These super elegant tea towels are ideal to use for lining your tea trays.
11. Tea Infuser - Submarine
This Diwali, get imaginative and give a one-of-a-kind gift. Just like this.
12. Hexagon Tea Box
The Hexagon Teabox is a great way to start the day with a variety of flowery flavours fresh from the blending room.
You're welcome!