Though English may be the language we all communicate in, many of us are not fluent. Yes, speaking in good English is one of the many reasons that make people insecure. This incident on Linked In, by The Minimalist, co-founder, Sahil Vaidya, has gathered a lot of attention on social media.

Vaidya, apparently, happens to be a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia awardee - as his LinkedIn profile seems to proudly boast.

And so, the founder used his space on the networking platform to mock someone's English grammar.

However, LinkedIn users have also expressed their discontent with his post.

A screenshot of his post was shared on Twitter by Sritika Dhar has more than 7,000 likes and almost a 1,000 retweets.

And so Twitter too was quick to call out Vaidya's problematic post.

Looks like in his haste to be in the 30 under 30, he skipped some Grammar classes himself! — Trupz (@trupz) July 20, 2021

I wish people understood that language is just a means to communicate and as long as the message is conveyed grammar mistakes shouldn't be given too much importance . — V (@viceoldowlet) July 20, 2021

I’ve been working with Spanish, Chinese, French, Danish colleagues (including top mgmt) and their grammar is not that great. But in this country, the prime metric to judge intelligence is the fluency and immaculate grammar. — Vishal sharma (@Vishal_VS4) July 20, 2021

These 30 under 30 and 40 under 40s are a total waste — Sahil Sayed (@sahilsayed85) July 20, 2021

Serves him right! Why do Indians have this much urge to correct someone's English? What's the deal here? I have never seen anyone correct somebody's Hindi as much. We have some big issues in life. — Gunns (@Guns_16) July 20, 2021

But I am not sure about whether you really need to close the quotes after the comma, I have seen multiple instances of that not being the case. — Akash (@Akash4145Indian) July 20, 2021

Social media teaches us how education has been wasted on wrong people. #linkedin — Shanky 🇦🇪 🇦🇹 🇮🇳 (@easynut) July 20, 2021

We just need a founder for "The Minimalist StyleNook" and then we can close the loop guys. — PratmaNirbhar X Æ A-XII (@killingloneli) July 20, 2021

I think it's best we realize the difference between a joke and demeaning someone.