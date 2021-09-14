Self-care isn't always what others think of it - massages, face masks, exercise, etc. It goes beyond all this. And most of the time, the world including your family and friends won't understand because that's not how they see self-care.

Here's a list of few things that are also self-care and need to be normalised.

1. Not attending work calls/texts out of working hours.

Switching off from work has become almost impossible especially during the pandemic. Let's normalise establishing workplace boundaries while working remotely and do away with the culture of always being accessible.

2. Taking time off from family.

Not saying anything against the family members but it's okay to need some time alone even if it's just to look after oneself or as simple as reading a book.

3. Cutting out toxic people no matter who they are.

From colleagues to friends and family members, there can be people who you find toxic at some point. It's completely okay to cut off from them for a while to restore your sanity and surround yourselves with people who give positive vibes.

4. Getting enough rest after work even if you are working from home.

There will be days when you are exhausted with work and don't feel like doing any household chores - cooking, cleaning, washing, etc. It's okay to relax and rest until you feel fine and we shouldn't be answerable to anyone.

5. Setting healthy boundaries.

It's perfectly fine if you want to say 'no' to something or someone. Setting emotional boundaries with friends, family or co-workers to protect your health and overall well-being is above everything.

6. Blocking someone on social media.

Blocking friends, exes, etc. on social media is given a negative connotation. Why can't it be considered as a form of self care, a social clean up? It's not embarrassing to block someone you want to cut from. Rather it is just another way of saying you cannot handle that person.

7. Not attending a social gathering you have been invited to.

Social gatherings can be intimidating for some. No one should be made to feel guilty about not attending a social event because you might need to devote that time to yourselves.

8. Shutting down and pushing people away.

Even when people think they need someone the most, they don't feel like being with that person or talk to them for some reason. It's okay to isolate yourselves and take time.

9. Giving yourselves a compliment.

We do not realise but self-praise is just another form of self-care and love. It means that you are not too harsh on yourself and are treating yourself the way you deserve to be treated.

10. Letting things be as they are.

It's okay to let people go, not chase them and ask for explanations. It's just another way of expressing that you do not expect them to understand what you are going through.

What according to you shows self-care and self-love?