From business tycoons to actors and those from the royal families, India has politicians from all walks of life. Some of them are so rich that their assets are worth thousands of crores. Some of them own really expensive shit like property and cars.

Here's a list of some super expensive cars and properties owned by Indian politicians.

1. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, an actor and politician, owns a Lamborghini Gallardo among several other luxury cars.

2. Jyotiraditya Scindia, an MP and BJP politician, owns property assets worth ₹2,970 crores.

Among his cars, this BMW from the 1960s deserves a special mention.

#nostalgia Spotted the BMW Isetta in Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior. The luxury 'Nano' of the 60s. @bmwindia pic.twitter.com/w0cN4yjDxN — Debashis Sarkar (@SarkDeb) October 2, 2017

3. Pramod Madhwaraj, a Congress MLA from Udupi in Karnataka, owns a Rolls Royce Ghost that costs around ₹5.8 crore.

4. Andhra CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy owns a Jaguar XJ L worth ₹2 crore.

5. Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of TN CM M K Stalin, has a collection of expensive cars like Maserati GranTurismo, Porsche Cayenne and Hummer SUV.

6. Nakul Nath, son of former MP CM Kamal Nath and a Member of Parliament himself, owns properties worth over ₹600 crore.

7. Congress MLA Priya Krishna owns 18 vehicles, including Bemi Dozer, Mantego and Benz GL. He also has non-agricultural land worth ₹160.10 crore.

8. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a politician and Rajya Sabha MP, has an exquisite car collection of some of the rarest cars in the country like Ferrari Dino, Murcielago Barchettas, a Ferrari 355 F1 Spyder, E50 BMW M5, etc. He also own a jet.

9. Chiranjeevi, the actor and former politician, own expensive as well as vintage cars like the Rolls Royce Phantom, Aston Martin Vantage V8, Mercedes Benz and Range Rover.

10. BJP MLA Ram Kadam own a fleet of expensive cars like Mercedes E350 Cabriolet, Jaguar XJ L, Rolls Royce Ghost and a Bentley.

He once gifted a Mercedes to his minor son on birthday.

Power, money and fame go hand-in-hand.