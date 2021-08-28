We've witnessed a lot of picture recreations for the sake of reliving the moment, but the one we're going to talk about definitely stands out.

James Alvarez was married to Yesenia and the couple was expecting a child. Tragically, she died after being hit by a car when she was 35 weeks pregnant, but miraculously their baby, Adalyn, was born healthy, as per the source.

James recreated maternity photographs with his daughter on her first birthday, same like he and Yesenia had taken in the past, while she was pregnant.

According to Metro, James remarked, "Adalyn's birthday was coming up and unfortunately her birthday is the same day I lost my wife. I wanted to do something meaningful and special to celebrate her birthday and honor my wife."

The couple's maternity photos were taken by a photographer who suggested recreating them in this manner.

The father and daughter posed in a pink dress similar to her mother's, exactly as James had done with Yesenia.

James said, "I had someone make a pink dress for my daughter to wear and we went to the same exact location, around the same time that we did the maternity shoot. We tried to reenact it to make the pictures identical and it was truly amazing."

Whoever said true love does not exist can go, sit in he corner.