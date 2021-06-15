Just like them, for example.
1. Elon Musk
2. Jeff Bezos
3. Warren Buffet
4. Mark Zuckerberg
5. Do Won Chang
Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang worked as a janitor and served coffee at a gas station before making it big in the fashion industry.
6. Mark Cuban
Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban worked as a door-to-door salesman in 1970. He sold boxes of garbage bags to buy a new pair of basketball shoes when he was just 12 years old. He also worked at a deli where he sliced meat.
7. Steve Jobs
Founder of Apple Steve Jobs landed his first gig as a video game maker for Atari.
8. Jack Dorsey
CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey got his first job as a software engineer in 1991. Back then, he earned about $3,747 a month.
9. Evan Spiegel
Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel worked as a Redbull promoter when he was still in high school. At that time, he earned about $385 per month.
10. Bill Gates
Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, worked as a computer programmer for TRW during his senior year in high school.
11. Giorgio Armani
Before making it big in the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani worked as a photographer's assistant in 1957 and he earned about $1.38 per hour.
12. Oprah Winfrey
Before making the move to broadcasting, reading the news for the local radio station Oprah Winfrey worked as a grocery store clerk as a teenager.
13. Ratan Tata
Industrialist Rattan Tata landed his first job at Tata Steel in 1961. His first responsibility was to manage the blast furnace and shovel limestone.
14. Dhirubhai Ambani
Founder of Reliance Industries, Dhurubhai Ambani once worked at a gas station in Yemen before returning to India to build his empire.
15. Gautam Adani
16. Anand Mahindra
Who would have known?!