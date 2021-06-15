Not all billionaires were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Some had to work their way to the top and they did so by starting from scratch.

Just like them, for example.

1. Elon Musk



Chief Executive of Tesla and SpaceX got his first job as a Software Engineer in 1983 and he earned around $500 by selling computer games.

2. Jeff Bezos



Before becoming a billionaire and the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos got his first job as a fry cook at McDonald's when he was only 16 years old. He earned about $2.69 per hour.

3. Warren Buffet



Billionaire tycoon and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet got his first job as a newspaper delivery guy for The Washington Post in 1944. He earned $175 every month in those days.

4. Mark Zuckerberg



CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg was just 18 years old when he developed a "music recommendation" software called Synapse even before going to Harvard. He was offered $1 million for the app but he turned down the offer.

5. Do Won Chang

Forever 21 founder Do Won Chang worked as a janitor and served coffee at a gas station before making it big in the fashion industry.

6. Mark Cuban

Self-made billionaire Mark Cuban worked as a door-to-door salesman in 1970. He sold boxes of garbage bags to buy a new pair of basketball shoes when he was just 12 years old. He also worked at a deli where he sliced meat.

7. Steve Jobs

Founder of Apple Steve Jobs landed his first gig as a video game maker for Atari.

8. Jack Dorsey

CEO of Twitter and Square, Jack Dorsey got his first job as a software engineer in 1991. Back then, he earned about $3,747 a month.

9. Evan Spiegel

Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel worked as a Redbull promoter when he was still in high school. At that time, he earned about $385 per month.

10. Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, worked as a computer programmer for TRW during his senior year in high school.

11. Giorgio Armani

Before making it big in the fashion industry, Giorgio Armani worked as a photographer's assistant in 1957 and he earned about $1.38 per hour.

12. Oprah Winfrey

Before making the move to broadcasting, reading the news for the local radio station Oprah Winfrey worked as a grocery store clerk as a teenager.

13. Ratan Tata

Industrialist Rattan Tata landed his first job at Tata Steel in 1961. His first responsibility was to manage the blast furnace and shovel limestone.

14. Dhirubhai Ambani

Founder of Reliance Industries, Dhurubhai Ambani once worked at a gas station in Yemen before returning to India to build his empire.

15. Gautam Adani

In 1978, Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Adani moved to Mumbai to work as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers when he was a teenager. He worked there for 2-3 years before setting up his own diamond firm.

16. Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra started his career as an Executive Assistant to the Finance Director at Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Ltd in 1981.

Who would have known?!