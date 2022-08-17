Disclaimer: If the thought of snake coming out of the pot in your commode keeps haunting you, then read this on your own risk.

Imagine you notice a snake around you, what would you do? You will either faint or run away and tell everyone what you just saw in squeaky voice. Right? Now, what if we say you have to kill the snake. You will be like, 'dude WTF are you crazy?'

We suggest you to leave everything that you are busy with and go through this revenge story that you might not have heard of...like ever. A snake recently tried to kill one toddler but died itself after the kid bit it back. This shocking incident is grabbing headlines on various media portals.

According to India Times, the two-year-old toddler girl from Turkey recently had her Khatron Ke Khiladi moment with the snake when she was playing in the backyard at her home. Referring to local reports, the website suggested that the toddler retaliated after the snake bit her on the lower lip.

Neighbours, who heard her scream, came running towards the area. They found out that the girl has a bite mark on her lip and she is holding the reptile between her teeth. In fact, the toddler was playing with the snake. WTF!

Did someone take her to the hospital? Well, yes.

Identified by her initials, S.E., the toddler was rushed to Bingol Maternity and Children's Hospital. She was kept in observation there for 24 hours and had reportedly recovered from the attack.

Where was her family? You ask.

As per the report, her father Mehmet Ercan was at work when the incident happened.

Here's what he said:

Allah has protected her, really. Our neighbours have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she has bitten the snake back as a reaction.

- Mehmet Ercan

What a brave girl she is. God bless her! However, this surely raises a question on the parental responsibilities. How can anyone leave his/her toddler alone and not care about the safety of the child?