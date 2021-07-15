The pandemic has brought with it a lot of struggles for everyone. While some people are out of their jobs, others are just too burned out and overworked. This is also the time when a few bosses/company owners have shown immense empathy towards their employees and are trying to do their best to make their staff happy and at peace.

Here's a few examples of such bosses, who are no less than angels.

1. This pizza shop owner in the US gave an entire day's profits to his employees to express gratitude.

2. This boss took $1 million pay cut to raise staff salaries to $70,000.

Since my company started a $70k min wage in 2015:

*Our business tripled

*Staff who own homes grew 10x

*401(k) contributions doubled

*70% of employees paid off debt

*Staff having kids soared 10x

*Turnover dropped in half

*76% of staff are engaged at work, 2x the national average — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 23, 2020

3. Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of Bumble, gave the entire team a well-deserved break of a week when she realised that the team has been working extra hours and is reaching the point of burnout.

4. LinkedIn gave nearly all of its 15,900 full-time workers a week off to avoid burnout and allow them to recharge.

The company called it the 'Rest Up!' week and stated:

There is something magical about the entire company taking a break at the same time. And the best part? Not coming back to an avalanche of unanswered internal emails.

5. This Lucianna’s Steakhouse owner split 100% of gross revenue among his staff to show gratitude.

6. Microsoft announced that it will give out $1,500 bonuses to many of its employees as a gesture to show appreciation for their efforts in the past year.

7. Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch has announced that all employees at the company would receive bonuses starting at $2,000.

8. PwC India announced increasing variable pay of Indian employees by 75% and is giving them vouchers ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

9. Lessonly, a workplace training platform, is making it mandatory for its employees to take a summer vacation.

10. Okta co-founder, Todd McKinnon, asked his employees to email him their upcoming vacation plans, providing as much detail as they wished.

In a meeting, he also told employees about his plans for an upcoming family vacation in Napaand reminded them of the importance of logging off from work.

Know of more such bosses? Let us know in the comments section.