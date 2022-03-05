Like many of us, this user was frustrated about his desk job. So naturally he went to Reddit for help. Read his post here:





"Hi. I am in IT about 10 years. And I am fed up. I don't like it. I can't lie to myself. I don't know how to find myself in this life. I don't know my vocation, my mission. Where to go? How to understand what to do in my life? Thanks ..."

Lucky for him Reddit pulled through:

1. I heartily recommend "The Pathfinder."

"If you're a book person, I heartily recommend "The Pathfinder." It might provide some insight and guidance on this for you." - Displaced_in_Space.

2. I had my company pay for a Masters in Education.

"I was like you. I got sick of IT. I had my company pay for a Masters in Education for me and left and have been doing Corporate Training as an Instructional Designer. ID is a great field. I make videos, animations, write, storyboard, etc. so much fun!" - nokenito.

3. I'm going to change my industry to medical.

"I really dislike IT- I got bored of R&D, but I have a very broad/wide range of likes and am going to change my industry to medical. more flexible hours in a sense. plus I'm going back to school." - questioningconfushus.

4. Go work in construction management for a telecom or instrumentation & controls company!

"Here's a suggestion from my industry; go work in construction management for a telecom or instrumentation & controls company!! Your background in computer systems would like to translate well and if you have a bachelor's degree in something relevant, they could probably start you out as a project engineer or something. Many of the larger contractors are willing to send you all over the country (some even all over the world) to facilities where large industrial clients are building new factories or renovating existing ones. You could be managing the installation and programming (or actually doing the installation and programming!) of control systems used to facilitate manufacturing lines. My last company had security and I&C divisions that I worked with (though never for) that would send you all over the world for projects and while I wasn't interested in that because of my personal situation, the travel aspect sounded cool!" - jaydean20.

5."Perhaps your goal is to find a goal and maybe that can only be done through exploration." - Lazarus_Chance.

6. No one has a mission in life. You create your mission.

"Drop concepts like “vocation” or “mission”. They hinder more than help. No one has a mission in life. You create your mission, if you choose to do so. Sometimes you find your meaning outside of work in hobbies, pastimes, or side jobs. Explore what makes you happy and try to correlate those aspects both into your current work (to help process it better) and in other fields of work and interest. No work is perfect, so learn what you can and can’t tolerate and how to stick with something long enough so you can develop a skill set in it, and not immediately toss it to the side because some eustress or challenge comes from it." - Victorious_Voltaire.

We must admit, that's some great advice!