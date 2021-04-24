Having a rent budget of ₹1,00,000 per month can get you some of the most luxurious homes across India.
1. Delhi
Location: Defence Colony
3 BHK independent builder floor with balconies
Fully-furnished
Car parking and private terrace garden
Swimming pool, gym and club house
2. Mumbai
Location: Goregaon (East)
5 BHK, no balcony
Semi-furnished
Car parking
3. Bengaluru
Location: Koramangala
3 BHK with balconies
Fully furnished
4. Kolkata
Location: Ballygunge
3 BHK with balcony
Furnished
5. Jaipur
Location: Vaishali Nagar
4 BHK independent house
Fully-furnished
Car parking
Private garden
6. Kochi
Location: Marine Drive
3 BHK with 3 balconies
Fully-furnished
Swimming pool, gym, club house
7. Hyderabad
Location: Manikonda
4 BHK independent house
Furnished
Private garden
8. Chandigarh
Location: Sector-35
3 BHK independent villa
Fully-furnished
9. Pune
Location: Koregaon Park
4 BHK independent house
Fully-furnished
Car parking
10. Chennai
Location: Neelankarai
4 BHK independent house
Fully-furnished
Private garden and swimming pool
Where do you want to move?