Having a rent budget of ₹1,00,000 per month can get you some of the most luxurious homes across India.

1. Delhi

Location: Defence Colony

3 BHK independent builder floor with balconies

Fully-furnished

Car parking and private terrace garden

Swimming pool, gym and club house

2. Mumbai

Location: Goregaon (East)

5 BHK, no balcony

Semi-furnished

Car parking

3. Bengaluru

Location: Koramangala

3 BHK with balconies

Fully furnished

4. Kolkata

Location: Ballygunge

3 BHK with balcony

Furnished

5. Jaipur

Location: Vaishali Nagar

4 BHK independent house

Fully-furnished

Car parking

Private garden

6. Kochi

Location: Marine Drive

3 BHK with 3 balconies

Fully-furnished

Swimming pool, gym, club house

7. Hyderabad

Location: Manikonda

4 BHK independent house

Furnished

Private garden

8. Chandigarh

Location: Sector-35

3 BHK independent villa

Fully-furnished

9. Pune

Location: Koregaon Park

4 BHK independent house

Fully-furnished

Car parking

10. Chennai

Location: Neelankarai

4 BHK independent house

Fully-furnished

Private garden and swimming pool

Where do you want to move?