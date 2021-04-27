Having a rent budget of ₹2,00,000 per month can get you some of the most luxurious homes across India.
1. Delhi
Location: Vasant Vihar
3 BHK independent builder floor with balconies
Furnished
Covered car parking
2. Mumbai
Location: Juhu
3 BHK with balcony
Fully furnished
Car parking
3. Chennai
Location: Alwarpet
4 BHK with balcony
Furnished
Car parking
Bonus: Kamal Haasan also lives here.
4. Pune
Location: Kalyani Nagar
3 BHK with balcony
Fully furnished
Swimming pool and private garden
5. Ahmedabad
Location: Adani Shantigram
5 BHK with balconies
Unfurnished
Swimming pool, gym, club house.
6. Bengaluru
Location: Indira Nagar
4 BHK with balcony
Fully-furnished
Private garden, swimming pool, gym.
Bonus: Rahul Dravid lives here.
7. Chandigarh
3 BHK independent house
Furnished
Covered car parking
8. Hyderabad
Location: Jubilee Hills
3 BHK with balconies
Fully-furnished
Park and gym
9. Kolkata
Location: Park Street
4 BHK with balconies
Furnished
Car parking
10. Gurgaon
Location: DLF Phase 2
7 BHK with balconies
Fully-furnished
Car parking