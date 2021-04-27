Having a rent budget of ₹2,00,000 per month can get you some of the most luxurious homes across India.

1. Delhi

Location: Vasant Vihar

3 BHK independent builder floor with balconies

Furnished

Covered car parking

2. Mumbai

Location: Juhu

3 BHK with balcony

Fully furnished

Car parking

3. Chennai

Location: Alwarpet

4 BHK with balcony

Furnished

Car parking

Bonus: Kamal Haasan also lives here.

4. Pune

Location: Kalyani Nagar

3 BHK with balcony

Fully furnished

Swimming pool and private garden

5. Ahmedabad

Location: Adani Shantigram

5 BHK with balconies

Unfurnished

Swimming pool, gym, club house.

6. Bengaluru

Location: Indira Nagar

4 BHK with balcony

Fully-furnished

Private garden, swimming pool, gym.

Bonus: Rahul Dravid lives here.

7. Chandigarh

3 BHK independent house

Furnished

Covered car parking

8. Hyderabad

Location: Jubilee Hills

3 BHK with balconies

Fully-furnished

Park and gym

9. Kolkata

Location: Park Street

4 BHK with balconies

Furnished

Car parking

10. Gurgaon

Location: DLF Phase 2

7 BHK with balconies

Fully-furnished

Car parking