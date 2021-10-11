The richest man in Asia, Mukesh Ambani, gets approximately $31,202 richer every minute. He has been the richest Asian for 12 years in a row now.

Owner of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, made money even when the richest people lost money last year due to slower economic growth.

But how is he still making money? Well, we tried to find out.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd, holding a stake of 48.87 percent now. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is $101 billion. Most of this money is earned through his role as a chairman & director of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Starting his career as a chemical engineer at the age of 20, Mukesh Ambani came on board with Reliance Industries.

Right since then, he made sure Reliance Industries flourish. Soon after taking over, he opened his subsidiaries in petrochemicals, oil, & gas, telecom, and retail.

From education, entertainment, food, and even sports, you will find them everywhere.

Reliance Industries gets nearly 60% of its $73 billion in annual revenue from its oil-related business.

In 2015, he launched the first 4G network in India, Reliance Jio. He is also among the most influential personalities in the world. Ambani is almost four times richer than the second-richest person in India.

With ownership in Reliance Industries & its subsidiaries, Mukesh Ambani is growing richer every day.