Do you know how all that money you spend is made? It's Diwali time, and you may have received a lot of cash from your elders. All those fresh and crispy currency notes are made by a unique formula.

Looking at the texture of the notes, you may think they are made of paper. But here's a thing: papers don't have high longevity, and the notes may not survive for long.

The Reserve Bank of India uses something more sustainable to extend the durability of currency notes. The answer is cotton.

Cotton is best even when it comes to clothing and also our currency notes. According to the Reserve Bank of India, the note uses 100 per cent cotton.

A special formula is used by manufacturers to make those notes that may not tear easily. Currency notes are made of cotton paper which is a mix of 75 percent of cotton and 25 percent of linen.

Linen is a cotton fibre that makes currency notes more durable. Once this formula is made cotton is mixed with a gelatin adhesive solution.

Did you know? Indian notes also have the most security features which make it easy to identify counterfeit notes. The design of Indian notes changes from time to time.



According to a report in DNA, as per Section 22 of the Act, the Reserve Bank has the sole right to issue banknotes in India. In consultation with the Reserve Bank, the Central Government, and other stakeholders, the number of banknotes required by denomination is estimated in a year and demands for supply of banknotes with various currency printing presses.

Not only in India, but cotton is used to make notes in other countries as well.