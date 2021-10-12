Nirav Modi is a luxury jeweller and designer. He is also a fugitive businessman charged with criminal conspiracy.

Founder of Firestar Diamond & Nirav Modi Brand, he owns many stores in locations like Mumbai, Delhi, Hong Kong, London, Macau, and New York.

Nirav Modi is also the key accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud worth Rs 14,000 crore in 2018. Right since then, he escaped India.

Nirav Modi is currently lodged in a UK jail and is fighting extradition to India. But how is he still managing to make money?

Fugitive billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi, accused in PNB fraud case, is living openly in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London’s West End and is now involved in a new diamond business, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Apparently, Nirav Modi has been given the Nation Insurance Number, which allows him to do business in the UK.

At the age of 19, Nirav, with his father, came to Mumbai to work with his uncle Mehul Choksi, the head of Gitanjali Group.

He soon realised jewellery making was his passion, and he wished to do it for the rest of his life.

Many of his designs have been worn to the Oscars by 'Hidden Figures' star Taraji P. Henson & the Golden Globes by Dakota Johnson, among others. Actor Priyanka Chopra is the brand ambassador.

The price of his jewellery pieces ranges from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 50 crores.

Married to Ami Modi, he has three children. Niraj Modi is probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He broadly faces three sets of criminal cases.

Forbes, which ranked him 57 in the Forbes list of billionaires in 2017, also removed him from the list. But after all this, his estimated current wealth is still $100 million.

"Bad Boy Billionaires" a Netflix documentary, talks more about the scams & his life.

So far, the case is ongoing & Niraj Modi is fighting extradition to India.

