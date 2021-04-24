What's the maximum amount of money you've spent on a water bottle? I once paid ₹60 for a water bottle of 500 ml at PVR.

So I lost my mind when I got to know that the price of the most expensive water bottle ever sold.

Named Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, the water bottle was sold for $60,000 (₹44,95,830) and was recorded in Guinness books as the most expensive water bottle in 2010.

The name of the bottle is super fancy, right? This is how it looks.

Made in gold, gold matte, silver, silver matte, crystal, and various other compositions, the regular price of this bottle is $3,500 (₹262256). Yeah, the empty bottle.

It is designed by Fernando Altamirano of Tequila Ley (the same guy who designed the Cognac Dudognon Heritage Henri IV bottle, the most expensive bottle of cognac in the world).

Every single bottle is actually sprinkled with 5mg of 23k gold.

Curious to know what's there in the water that makes the bottle so expensive?

The water is sourced from the springs in France, Fiji, and a glacier in Iceland (three corners of the world).

All bottles of this brand come packaged in a beautiful leather case.

Lower price affordable variants of the water bottle are available for $285 (₹21,355).

If this counts as affordable, I am good with my Cello vala fridge bottle. BRB, going to refill that.