The world is a huge place. Different countries have different standards of living. The rich ones are strikingly different from others.
Here's how these everyday things look different in India as compared to rich countries.
1. Police cars in Dubai
Dubai Police hold the Guinness World Record for having the world's fastest police car in service - a Bugatti Veyron. Other cars in their fleet include Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.
Police cars in India
Delhi police uses cars like Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, etc.
2. Metro stations in Tokyo
Tokyo Metro. People are waiting for the train. Everything perfectly organized.#Tokyo #Japanese #Japan #Metro pic.twitter.com/lhjdAzj0PI— SUITCASE Travel blog (@SuitcaseWorld) September 20, 2021
Metro stations in India
I'm struggling from last 2 hours for getting token/card at mg road metro. Hard to say but delhi metro is worst there are 4 counters but only 1 in working in peak time @OfficialDMRC @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/0ux2IGgfg4— krishna chandra rai (@krishna20081999) September 19, 2021
3. McDonald's in Budapest, Hungary
This is one of the fanciest McDonald's in the world.
McDonald's in India
4. Gas station in Spain
Petrol pumps in India
5. Cricket stadium in Sydney, Australia
Which famous cricket ground is this? #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/NC5rJy6x7h— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2016
Cricket stadium in Dharamshala
6. A gym in New York
This gym, Sitaras has the world’s first digital fitness tracking room.
A gym in India
7. A garden in Dubai
A tulip garden in India
8. An engineering institute in Singapore
Engineering colleges in India
9. Movie theatres in the USA
Movie theatres in India
10. Trains in Germany
Trains in India
Want to add more? Let us know in the comments.