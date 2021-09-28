The world is a huge place. Different countries have different standards of living. The rich ones are strikingly different from others.

Here's how these everyday things look different in India as compared to rich countries.

1. Police cars in Dubai

Dubai Police hold the Guinness World Record for having the world's fastest police car in service - a Bugatti Veyron. Other cars in their fleet include Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.

Police cars in India

Delhi police uses cars like Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, etc.

2. Metro stations in Tokyo

Metro stations in India

3. McDonald's in Budapest, Hungary

This is one of the fanciest McDonald's in the world.

Source: Twitter
Source: mic

McDonald's in India

Source: whatshot

4. Gas station in Spain

Source: QZ

Petrol pumps in India

5. Cricket stadium in Sydney, Australia

Cricket stadium in Dharamshala

6. A gym in New York

This gym, Sitaras has the world’s first digital fitness tracking room.

Source: mensjournal

A gym in India

Source: GQ India

7. A garden in Dubai

Source: viator

A tulip garden in India

Source: india tours

8. An engineering institute in Singapore

Source: globalyouthvoice

Engineering colleges in India

Source: BITS Pilani

9. Movie theatres in the USA

Source: Ultra News

Movie theatres in India

10. Trains in Germany

Source: The Travel Magazine

Trains in India

Source: Outlook India

