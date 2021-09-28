The world is a huge place. Different countries have different standards of living. The rich ones are strikingly different from others.

Here's how these everyday things look different in India as compared to rich countries.

1. Police cars in Dubai

Dubai Police hold the Guinness World Record for having the world's fastest police car in service - a Bugatti Veyron. Other cars in their fleet include Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.

Police cars in India

Delhi police uses cars like Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, etc.

2. Metro stations in Tokyo

This is a picture of Tokyo Metro. Ticket office, platform, ticket vending machine😊🚃🚃



As more and more people are coming from overseas, the monitor can be switched to various languages! pic.twitter.com/MzQ8Yqo6bh — 🇯🇵Epic Japan🙋‍♀️ (@EpicJapan_PR) September 25, 2021

Metro stations in India

I'm struggling from last 2 hours for getting token/card at mg road metro. Hard to say but delhi metro is worst there are 4 counters but only 1 in working in peak time @OfficialDMRC @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/0ux2IGgfg4 — krishna chandra rai (@krishna20081999) September 19, 2021

@OfficialDMRC@ArvindKejriwal@narendramodi@ABPNews

This is the current scenario of Delhi metro wherein around 800 people are in queue at MG metro . This is happening due to mismanagement of Delhi metro who is responsible for spreading corona virus. pic.twitter.com/E4b5KoXMyo — Munindra (@munindra_m) July 26, 2021

3. McDonald's in Budapest, Hungary

This is one of the fanciest McDonald's in the world.

McDonald's in India

4. Gas station in Spain

Petrol pumps in India

5. Cricket stadium in Sydney, Australia

Cricket stadium in Dharamshala

6. A gym in New York

This gym, Sitaras has the world’s first digital fitness tracking room.

A gym in India

7. A garden in Dubai

A tulip garden in India

8. An engineering institute in Singapore

Engineering colleges in India

9. Movie theatres in the USA

Movie theatres in India

10. Trains in Germany

Trains in India

Want to add more? Let us know in the comments.