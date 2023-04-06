“Yaad hain jab…”

If this is the conversation opener, each time you sit with your old friends or cousins, then you had an awesome childhood.

ADVERTISEMENT From covering our notebooks with brown paper and chugging banta soda to beat the scorching sun to filling our best friend’s slam books, things were better back in the day.

And, here’s an ode to these little things that made our childhood so much better!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Design Credits: Shanu Ketholia

How did we grow up, so fast? Well, we’re not crying, you are!