TW: Some images may be upsetting or triggering for readers.

More than 4000 people were killed in a 40-second-long quake that was followed by powerful aftershocks in northern Syria and southern Turkey. On Monday, teams of rescue workers from both countries raced to locate survivors who were trapped due to the earthquake. Reportedly, the impact was so high that many were muddled under concrete and metal.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, destroyed numerous buildings. However, it’s not only the infrastructure that suffered destruction. A number of people were shook by the impact of the earthquake that hit Turkey – where many lost their families, and people they love.

1.

Turkey
Source: Reuters

2.

Earthquake
Source: Reuters

3.

Destruction
Source: The Guardian

4.

Images
Source: The Guardian

5.

Images
Source: Twitter/aybikemutluer

6.

Turkey
Source: Twitter/abierkhatib

7.

Syria
Source: Mint

8.

Images
Source: AFP

9.

Earthquake
Source: AP News

10.

Images
Source: AP Photo/Mustafa Karali

11.

Images
Source: Reuters

12.

Images
Source: Reuters

13.

Destruction
Source: CNN

14.

Turkey
Source: CNN

15.

Turkey
Source: BBC

We hope that things get better for everyone who’s suffered.