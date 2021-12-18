Over 10 lakh personnel serve in seven paramilitary forces of India. These forces fall under MHA and play a crucial role in maintaining the nation's security - internal and external.

Most of us just know the names of these forces, but they hold some unique distinctions too.

1. On 9 April 1965 two companies of CRPF repulsed the attack of Pakistan and didn’t let them enter the Indian territory in Sardar Post at Rann of Kutch and held ground until the Army came and took over.

2. CRPF's 88th Mahila Battalion holds the distinction of being the first all Mahila battalion in the world.

It was raised on 6th February 1986 and has brought laurels to the country both at home and abroad.

3. Border Security Force (BSF) is the world’s largest border guarding force.

BSF was established in 1965 as a paramilitary force responsible for guarding India's land border and preventing transnational crimes. It is the world's largest border guarding force with 186 battalions and 2.57 lakh personnel.

4. BSF is the only Central Armed Police force to have its own Air Wing, Marine Wing and artillery regiments, which support the General Duty Battalions in their operations.

5. BSF also maintains a Tear Smoke Unit (TSU), which is unique in India.

The only dedicated Tear Smoke munitions manufacturing unit in the whole country is managed by BSF in Tekanpur, MP.

6. Assam Rifles is the oldest paramilitary force of India, formed in 1835.

At the time of raising, it was called ‘Cachar Levy’. It got its current name (Assam Rifles) in 1917. The force has been guarding India’s 1,640-km long border with Myanmar.

It has also been carrying out counter-insurgency operations in militancy-infested states in the Northeastern region and is known as the ‘Sentinels of the North East’.

7. In 2012, CRPF made history by commissioning the world's first all-women paramilitary pipe band.

Earlier this year, the CRPF also formed an all-women brass band.

8. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the largest industrial security force of the world.

It provides security cover to 294 units with a strength of more than 1,22,000 personnel.

9. CISF personnel have reportedly mastered the ‘Silent Drill’, which is being followed only by the US Marines worldwide.

10. CISF has a separate team of Ninja Commandos trained in unorthodox warfare and are deployed in naxalite areas.

It is believed that these commandos can climb a 4-storey building in less than a minute.

11. Soldiers of ITBP have scaled several mountain ranges all over the world, including the Mount Everest.

They are trained in skiing and mountaineering and have unfurled the Indian flag on more than 165 mountain summits all over the world.

12. ITBP jawans guard the second highest outpost in the world OP Dorjila Post at 18,750 feet.

The temperatures here go down to -35 degree Celsius.