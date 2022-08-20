We're mostly in a constant rush to do things, reach places and that gives us very little time to stop and notice things that make the heart happy. So when we come across stories amidst the rush, it makes us feel all warm and fuzzy - which is what an Uber driver has left us feeling.

A LinkedIn user, Harsh Sharma shared his account of an Uber ride in Bengaluru that left a lasting impression. Ravi, who was his cab driver for a ride, realized that Harsh was tired because of his flight and so he arranged the car seats for him to lay down. Later, he also checked on him, asking if he had eaten anything.

Ravi asked Harsh to take a nap, while he drove him to a restaurant so that he could eat. After almost looking after the customer, he also brought him some coffee, telling him "isse neend khulegi". Understandably, the internet is moved by this gesture. Some are even calling him a hero, and we totally agree!

Read the entire post here:

Some people manage to restore our faith in humanity, Ravi is proof of it.