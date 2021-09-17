How do you know someone is flirting with you? More often than not, you have to trust your instinct, and more often than not, the instinct is correct. However, it makes sense that someone would want to know for sure, especially if they want to take things forward. What happens then? Here are some Redditors giving tips to help you figure things out. Read on.

1. Just ask her. No assumptions. People can be fun, caring but it doesn't mean they are romantically involved.



2. I am nice, playful, and flirty in a friendship kind of way. Unfortunately, some guys have mistaken that to be "interest" when it was far from it. If you are confused...ask her. Plain and simple.

3. Test and observe. This testing has many levels and depends on your comfort and your current relationship. For example, giving her a compliment, inviting her to somewhere (not for a date, just day-to-day tasks that you do like going to the grocery store, help study, etc.)

4. Ask her out.

5. Wow I’m ngl I am one of those girls, so far I agree with one Redditer below saying you have to see if they act like that with anyone.

6. If they seem to be especially nicer to you than anyone else, then that can be a good indicator. You'll have to get to know her more to understand more.

7. As a chick if I am flirting I will make some sort of physical contact like touching your arm while talking. If I’m being just nice I will still be polite but not as open with my personal space.

8. To me, flirting has more of a sexual undertone and the eye contact lasts way longer. Like it will feel awkwardly long. The laughs are also different. But maybe not all girls/guys are the same so just ask

9. Assume nice. But if you like, there's nothing wrong with saying hey that was really nice of you can I buy you a drink?

10. Look for indicators of interest (IOI's) These can come in the form of hair playing, playful contact, or excessive smiling.

Asking them if they are flirting seems to be the winner. Makes sense.