The state of our education system has always been questionable - with the amount of pressure and the lack of practical skills, or any skills, for that matter. It's almost panicky to see the ever-changing curriculum that cares about everything else except the people who have to actually deal with it - students.

There's a new reform or proposal every other day, and stability seems so out of question. You could be learning something one day, and someone would dismiss the entire syllabus the next day. That's quite what happened when the inputs were submitted by Karnataka for the National Education Policy (NEP).

It aimed at encouraging students to question "fake news" such as Pythagoras theorem and Newton's apply 'story'. While students do question the use of these concepts in real life - that's majorly due to the lack of practical knowledge that they're exposed to. And not because they think it is 'non-existent'. Next, students will be told to question the 'roundness' of Earth - that's how we're still debating flat-earthers.

The ‘position paper on knowledge of India’ proposed introducing Sanskrit and Manusmriti in the syllabus, which might be a valid subjective proposition. But, dismissing basic concepts that have made up most of the syllabus till now or calling them 'fake news' is, well, questionable.

As much as our society likes to dismiss ideas, calling them an 'influence from the west', the education system is not the same thing. We can easily incorporate the roots of the country, if needed, like studying the ancient numeral systems, without starting to dismiss other contexts. And it's important to leave scope for the students to decide what's justified, but there's a fine line between that and totally calling a concept 'invalid'.

Twitter has a lot to say about it, and they're not good things.

How is dissing gravity & right-angled triangles, instead of finding solutions for learning loss, gender, class and caste inequalities in classrooms, safe reopening of schools, providing scholarships not bigger causes of concern for #NEP in #Karnataka?https://t.co/3ouiHlPYTr — Kirrat Sachdeva (@kirrat_sachdeva) July 11, 2022

Pythagoras theorem is fake.

Newton is fake.



Only 5000 year old culture is truth.



Karnataka inputs for NEP. — Science, democracy and India the Union of States. (@Dev_thehumanist) July 10, 2022

Hey what ?



You mean 9+16 cannot be 25?



If 9+16 cannot be 25,then what?



Pythagoras theorem is fake,according to Karnataka NEP which means a2 + b2 is not c2



Okay now 9+16 cannot be 25 anymore!



Wow I mastered wrong maths in school days in which I scored full marks in most exams — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) July 10, 2022

@Jairam_Ramesh You are an MP from Karnataka. I hope you have seen the Karnataka NEP proposal. It's an absolutely dangerous sign. Please intervene. — Amarnath ಬಿಎಂ (@amarnath1696) July 10, 2022

Clearly it shows that we are time travelling backwards. India has taken many small steps to reach this position again 'they' wanted us to be in the gurukul system!! @Mr_GK_Tamil @Veera284 #NEP #karnatakanep pic.twitter.com/vWnchApRR1 — Gokul BK (@gokulbk90) July 11, 2022

How is Pythagorean theorem, Newton story fake? — shkgfjk (@bbhui_hulk) July 11, 2022

I dare them question Newton's laws in non-inertial frames! — Zahid (@zahid_in_) July 10, 2022

Is this the future of STEM education in India? — hsalim (@hsal1m) July 10, 2022

It's high time that the people in power make decisions that actually help students instead of further focusing on problems that do not exist. As far as the temperament of questioning is concerned, that can only be induced if and when students or people are 'allowed' to raise questions, which is far-fetched even today.