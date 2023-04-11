In a recent incident, the manager and owner of a resto-bar in Noida was arrested for playing a song by Nucleya. Apparently, the visuals that appear with the song have caused the trouble for them. A video was played on a screen at Lord Of The Drinks in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida, and the said video showed a scene from the old Ramayana.

The (existing) song uses visuals from an old TV serial based on Ramayana, and there were people dancing to it. After the video was shared on Twitter, some even threatened vandalizing the place, which added to the chaos. Soon, the manager and owner were arrested, and the DJ booked – which was a suo moto cognizance or a self-apprehended decision by the Noida Police.

Manager of Lord of the Drinks at Gardens Galleria Mall arrested for hurting religious sentiments after visuals of Ramayan played at the dance floor on Sunday night. Owner and DJ also booked. @ADCPNoida @noidapolice @DCP_Noida @Acp1Noida pic.twitter.com/mRwXygdDmU — Advitya (@advityabahlTOI) April 10, 2023

An FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquility) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

People have different reactions.

This is really wrong ! Not a placed to be played for sure ! Shame on them . Have Respect ✊ for any Religion Sentiments. And this is really very very wrong playing in a bar . — IMRAN (@imranashraf999) April 10, 2023

No intention to offend anyone but I am wondering why the FIR ? People drink, dance and play Bollywood & religious songs on Holi and many other Hindu festivals.. drink, dance and religion comes all together for Hindus (Pls correct me if I am wrong ) — Azaad Qalam ✍️ (@azaadqalam) April 11, 2023

Am I the only one who can't figure out what is the crime here? — Ankur in the Evening 🍷 (@a_n_k_u_r) April 11, 2023

Always knew this day is not Far, when I saw people dancing everywhere on "shri Ram, janki baithe mere seene mein" while consuming alcohol.



We are all going wrong if we support it..



don't mix your Spirituality with your Pleasure.

if you're Spiritual, you don't need to show it.. https://t.co/9y5sScQ7XY — Siddhant Bagrecha (@BagrechaSid) April 11, 2023

“FIR registered” lmfaooo relax bro it’s not that serious bro https://t.co/mPr17SLUmm — a kaur she/her (@vegemitejatti) April 11, 2023

The song is called Scene Kya Hai by Nucleya.