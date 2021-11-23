The Taj Mahal is a dream for everyone. Its design and architecture are incredible and unique and has been an inspiration for many who believe in love.

A man from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh went a little offbeat and decided to gift his wife a home that looks like the Taj Mahal.

This is what the exteriors of the home look like.

The couple, Anand Prakash Chouksey and Manjusha Chouksey visited Agra for inspiration and asked the engineers to study its architecture in detail.

They apparently made use of a 3D image of the architectural marvel and took three years to complete the project.

The house has two floors and there are two bedrooms on each. There's also a kitchen, library and meditation room.

The flooring of the house is made from 'Makrana' marbles of Rajasthan and the furniture has been specially designed by artisans from Mumbai.

The lighting of the house is such that it shines in the dark.

Chouksey always wondered why the Taj Mahal was not built in his city, Burhanpur, despite Shah Jahan's wife Mumtaz breathing her last there.

Netizens can't believe that the man just got this kind of house made.

Anand Prakash Chouksey is a well-know figure in Burhanpur. He owns a CBSE-affiliated school and the multi-specialty hospital, All Is Well.