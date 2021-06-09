There were some things that were an internal part of every 90s kid and Gen-Z probably has no clue about it.
From listening to songs on a walkman to playing handheld video games, here are 15 things that will always hold a special place in the hearts of all millennials and, the younger generation probably will never be able to understand why.
1. Radio
2. Beeper
3. Walkman
4. Floppy Disks
Back then, floppy disks weren't just the "save" icon on our computer.
5. Landline
Before cellphones were invented, we had one landline that was used by everyone in the family.
6. Yellow Pages
7. Crank Handle
8. Snake (Mobile Game)
9. VCR Player
Movies can be downloaded today without any hassle but, only the 90s kids know the joy of watching a movie on a VCR player.
10. MS Paint (Word Art)
Today's kids will never know the hard choices we had to make on MS Paint while preparing a slide/presentation. The struggle was real!
11. Handheld Video Games
Before gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch, PS4 and X-box took over the gaming industry, handheld video games were a thing during the 90s. Oh boy! It was an addiction.
12. Video Parlors
13. Yahoo Chat Rooms
Talking to complete strangers on Yahoo chat rooms was so much fun in those days. *Gen-Z kids left the chat*
14. Slap Bracelets
Yup, slap bracelets were a thing in the 90s. It was one of the coolest things we owned.
15. Non-Digital Cameras
Gen-Z will never know the effort we had to go through to click pictures on a normal camera and go to a photo studio to get those reels developed. The wait was long but, worth it!
Aah...those were the days!