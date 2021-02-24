Warning: This article maybe disturbing for some readers. Please proceed at your own discretion.





1. Katherine Knight skinned and boiled her husband, before cooking him as a steak to serve to his kids.

Over the years, psychological profiles along with in-depth studies of murderers and serial killers has provided some rather chilling insight into what they liked to do. Everyone's got something that makes them tick, and for the people in this article, that usually involved dead bodies. Check out some of the strangest things killers have indulged in.

Katherine Knight was the first Australian woman to be given life imprisonment without parole for the murder of her husband, John Charles Thomas Price. After stabbing him 37 times however, she skinned him and hung the skin from a meat hook. She cooked him body parts and served it on plates, along with notes beside each plate having the name of one of Price's children on it. Price's head was found in a pot with vegetables.

2. Dennis Nilsen would bathe, dress, and talk to his dead victims for months before disposing of the bodies.

Between 1978 and 1983 in London, Scottish serial killer and necrophile Dennis Nilsen murdered at least twelve young men and boys. The strange thing is he had a ritual where, after killing them, he'd bathe them, dress them, talk to and have sex with the bodies for months before disposing of them.

3. Serial killer PeeWee Gaskins drove around in a hearse with a bumper sticker that read 'I haul dead people'. Most people took it as a joke.

A notorious killer and rapist from South Carolina, Donald Henry Gaskins was convicted of killing eight people and was put on death row. While he was free however, he'd drive around in a hearse, which was later found to be a sick, if not fitting joke.

4. Jerry Brudos used severed feet to model, and severed breasts as paperweights.

Brudos murdered at least four women in Oregon between 1968 and 1969, and he had an intense fetish for women's shoes. He used them instead of porn, and even severed the feet of his victims to place them in heels.

5. Ed Gein made a lampshade out of human skin, as well as a woman's suit from skin.

Gein killed over 12 people, but the real shocker is what the police found at his residence. He used the skin of his victims to make everything from lampshades to bodysuits.

6. Herbert Baumeister set up his pool area with mannequins having a party, and would place his victims there.

Herbert killed over a dozen men in the early 1990s, and even offed himself before he could be formally arrested. Police found the bodies on his property, but the strange thing was they were set up around the pool area along with mannequins made to look like they were having a party.

7. The Axeman of New Orleans would not kill anyone if people played jazz music loudly.

Perhaps one of the strangest ones on this list, this slew of murders began in May 1918 in Louisiana and Texas, and were carried out with axes belonging to the victims. on March 19, 1919, police received a note saying that if people played jazz music loudly, they would not be killed. Following this, no one died, and the axeman was never found.

8. Carl Tanzler kept the body of a dead patient in his house for 7 years.

Carl Tanzler was a German-born radiologist who developed an obsession with a tuberculosis patient named Elena Milagro de Hoyos. After she died, he raided her tomb to obtain her body and kept it at his house for seven years.

9. Joseph James DeAngelo would stack dishes on the back of his victims, and if they fell, he'd kill everyone around.

Otherwise known as the Golden State Killer, Joseph committed at least 13 murders across California between 1973 and 1986. He would enter houses, stack dishes on the back of his victims, and warned them that if they fell, he'd kill everyone in the house.

10. Robert Berdella kept detailed notes of everything he did to his victims.

Also known as the Kansas City Butcher, he tortured and murdered at least six men between 1984 and 1987. He had a habit of keeping detailed notes of everything he did to his victims while they were his captives for months.

Well... that was disturbing.