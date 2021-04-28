India has some highly premium residential locations where the uber rich people live. Here's a list of some of the most expensive housing areas across India.

1. Tardeo, South Mumbai

Tardeo is the most expensive luxury residential location in India. Luxury properties here start from an average price tag of ₹56,200 per sq ft.

2. Koregaon Park, Pune

One of the most prestigious localities in Pune Koregaon Park has the best high-end luxurious apartments and bungalows. Residential properties here can cost anything between ₹13000-16000 per sq.ft and above.

3. Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru

Its stately mansions are home to several actors, politicians, businessmen and traditionally affluent families. The average price here is ₹25,500 per sq. ft.

4. Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Banjara Hills is one of the most happening places in Hyderabad. The elite locality has some of the city’s best eateries, shopping complexes and educational establishments. Premium properties in this here can cost up to ₹75 crores and the rent could go up to ₹4.50 lakh per month.

5. Boat Club, Chennai

This is where the most of city's billionaires live. Lok Sabha MP Dayanidhi Maran, Sun TV owner Kalanithi Maran and several other industrialists have their residences here. It's difficult to find properties here, but those available can fetch up to multiple crores.

6. Alipore, Kolkata

The area has a lot of old bungalows and Victorian houses. The average price of properties here starts from ₹13,000 per sq. ft.

7. Golf Links

A quiet and expensive residential area at a walking distance from Khan Market, Golf Links is home to several politicians and industrialists. If you want to rent a home here, you will have shell out ₹1 lakh to 10 lakh a month. Properties on sale can fetch up to ₹12-85 crore. Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, recently bought a property in the area for ₹82 crore.

8. Sector 5, Chandigarh

Home to several influential people, this is a VIP neighbourhood in Chandigarh. It is known for its palatial bungalows, beautiful green parks and state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities. Premium properties here fetch up to ₹45 crores.

9. Malabar Hill, Mumbai

Premium properties here give 3-sided views of the Arabian Sea. From luxurious condos and penthouses to apartments, properties in this area can fetch up to ₹300 crores and above. From Juhi Chawla to Akshaye Khanna, several Bollywood celebrities have residential properties here.

10. Nungambakkam, Chennai

This area in Chennai has several government offices and carries a European vibe. Properties here can go up to ₹99 crores and rent can go as high as ₹2.50 lakh per month.

It's a dream to live in these high-end areas.