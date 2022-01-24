Freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, was the bravest patriots of our country. He led an extraordinary life as a firebrand leader and made a monumental contribution to the nation. And as we continue to celebrate his courage on his 125th birth anniversary, a copy of his resignation from the Indian Civil Service has gone viral on Twitter.

The 24-year-old in the letter addressed to the secretary of state Edwin Montagu, wrote that he would return the allowance of 100 pounds to the India Office once his resignation as a probationer in the Indian Civil Service is accepted.

A replica of Netaji’s resignation letter, sourced from the National Archives, was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter account. 

“I desire to have my name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Service,” Subhas Chandra Bose wrote in the letter. 

According to reports, Historian Leonard A. Gordon said that Bose had secured fourth place in the ICS competitive examination held in August 1920.

The viral letter led Twitter users to remember the undaunted Netaji and praise his courageous step. 

Here’s how they reacted: 

Subhas Chandra Bose cleared the Indian Civil Service exam but resigned a year later to join the freedom movement. He also founded the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) in 1942 to fight against British colonialism. 