Today, new debates on TV are basically a bunch of clowns with extreme anger management issues trying to put their opinion on the highest pedestal. But that's not what debate is supposed to be - it's supposed to be a calm, open-minded, and mutually respectful conglomeration of ideas and thought processes that lead to a specific conclusion.
A video from the YouTube channel ArchiveMC shows a debate from 1959 between high school exchange students from India, Pakistan, UK and Brazil. The subject was religion.
In today's polarised world, a debate on religion would have come to blows within seconds. But just watch how these young students put their points across with poise and respect.