It's hard to say goodbye after coming a long way.

You cannot deny maintaining a relationship is not easy. It takes a lot of effort for two individuals to build a relationship. However, in between this journey, some of them fail and, it is absolutely fine to end things instead of draining yourself in them.

No doubt cheating hurts, but many other things in a relationship can hurt just as much. And this Reddit thread talks to us about what kills a relationship other than cheating.

1. "Long-distance. It's too difficult to maintain when you're hundreds (or thousands) of miles away from each other."

2. "Unfair house chore distribution. According to my buddy's therapist, this is the number one reason for couples to split up seen in their practice. And it makes sense, who wants to feel constantly exploited in a relationship."

3. "One wants a kid and, one doesn’t. You can’t compromise on that."

4. "Money- If you and your spouse are not on the same page when it comes to finances, this can be detrimental."

5. "Not fulfilling enough love languages. Physical touch and quality time is not enough."

6. "Growing up/growing apart. A few of my friends had what I lovingly call "starter marriages" in their late teens/early 20's - they thought they were so grown up and taking the next step in life by getting married. The reality was they still had a lot of growing up to do and were basically playing house. As they continued to grow and mature, they often realized they were different people with different life goals."

7. "Either party being too needy: you still need to live your own lives so that together time is always a welcome respite and not the other way around."

8. "Not being interested in the same things, I and my bf have no common interests other than naruto. It's hard to find things that we both enjoy talking about/doing."



9. "If your partner is too unreliable or unpredictable to react in the same or a similar way to things, then you will experience a mentally and emotionally draining relationship that will make you feel like you're losing yourself and going insane."

10. "Difference in political or religious views. Sure, a lot of couples can make it work, but as each becomes more passionate about their views it can cause more tension until there's a conversion or a breakup."

11. "Being punished for what their ex did to them. Such as hearing about all of the wonderful things that she'd do for that undeserving ex. And now will never do those things for her new bf who's doing nothing but putting in effort from the beginning to show her how appreciated she is like she did for her ex only to be shit on as her ex did her because she "learned". Yep learned how to be her ex who's now destroying someone's lovemaking another model of that ex keeping the chain going."



12. "Disrespect. If you can speak nicely to a stranger when you're feeling cranky, you can show me the same consideration. Not being heard. If I ask you, what did I just say, and you have to think about it. Fuck off!"

13. "Trying to change the person into what you want or trying to be someone you're not."

14. "Manipulation - My ex-fiance used to tell me about how uncomfortable she was around her dad and that she didn't like how he touched her sister. Naturally, I was pretty hostile around him and, he seemed to reciprocate the feeling back. I found out later that she was telling him the same things about me. So that we were fighting over her. Dodged a bullet on that one. Also, self-diagnosing herself as cured of bipolar and MPD. Went off her meds and, all hell broke loose. That became a big deal breaker for me in future relationships."



15. "Making up a fantasy idea of the other person that is unrealistic."

16."My dad always said, the quickest way to kill a relationship is jealousy” I always tell my bride, I want her to feel as free as a single girl, just don’t Fuck anyone else, K?"



17. "Disrespecting boundaries over and over. And also invalidating each other’s problems and emotions."

18." Someone that is never happy with things...no matter what you do...it's not good enough"

19. "Continually overlooking "little things" that bother you and pretending they don't."

20. "Family. Coming from an Asian background, I have seen so many strained relationships or even broken marriages because of the family getting too involved, especially when the spouse sides with the family instead of shielding his/her loved one."



21. "The four horsemen: Criticism, Contempt, Defensiveness, and Stonewalling."

Remember, anything that drains you emotionally, physically, mentally is not worth it.