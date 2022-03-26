This isn't the first time we've come across paranormal instances taking place in hospitals but this is definitely the first time we've been left this shaken by them.

This Reddit thread has people from across the word spilling their scariest stories, and it's not for the faint hearted.

1. "I'm in the linen room stocking my cart, and I heard someone shuffle up behind me, then I felt a hand on my shoulder. I turned around and there was no one else in the room. The door was still shut too. Another lady started to complain that a man was coming into her room at night (Alzheimer's so I didn't think much of it) so to reassure her, I told her I'd check on her throughout the night. She complained of this man for every night for 2 more weeks when I asked her to describe him to me. "He's real handsome, and wears a black suit. Oh. He's right behind you now, honey." That freaked me the fuck out. Of course there was no one behind me. She died the next night in her sleep."

2. "I work in long term care currently, a lot of palliative residents always claim to hallucinate either small dogs or it's either children eating ice cream before they die... It's always facility specific too. One facility I work at has had about 6 - 7 residents claim to see a little girl eating ice cream and then they die that night. I'm going to find that little shit, she is causing me so much paperwork."

3. "I'm a RN and while I was a student I was caring for a lady who had end stage renal failure, had a DNAR and was shutting down. We were having a little chat when she stopped, looked over my shoulder and said "Bill's here love, I've got to go" and swiftly stopped breathing. Read her old notes and Bill was her deceased husband." - Jesspandapants

4. "I've been a night nurse for 4 years now at an old folk's home. Had a palliative who couldn't sleep because of incredibly vivid hallucinations. She would describe voodoo people around her room that would just stare at her waiting for her to die. I didn't take it seriously until the lady across the hall (who rarely ever spoke) starting seeing them in her room too. Legitimate shivers." - ryank_119

5. "I was looking after a patient who had vivid hallucinations of people crawling on the floor and touching the feet/legs of anyone not in bed. She went on to describe in great horror story type detail the person she saw touching my feet, while I sat in a chair next to her for part of my shift." - runningmoon

6. "I took care of a resident who had been slowly passing for a couple of days. When she finally passed, her body was taken out right before my shift started. For anyone who doesn't know, there is a superstition that when someone dies, you have to open the window to let their soul out of the room. Well, when the previous shift informed me of her passing, I asked if they did that, because I always do it just to be safe. They said no, that they didn't believe in that sorta thing. I started my usual routine and about 20 minutes into the shift, her call light went off. I went in there. I turned it off. Figured it was something faulty and went back to working. 15-20 minutes later it went off again. I turned it off. 10-15 minutes later it went off again. I turned it off, unplugged it to try to reset it. Went off AGAIN 5-10 minutes later. I finally opened the window. Waited a few minutes. Never went off again the rest of the night. I think the poor lady just wanted out." - ginnydyer_

7. "I work in a cardiovascular surgical ICU. We had a stretch of nights were each corner room of our unit (it is a perfect square) reported seeing a cat walking around. Not a friendly cat either, apparently. The thing was hissing at them. The accounts were so similar to each other we actually spent probably a half hour looking around for a cat and then had security/plan ops come look as well. No cat was ever seen or found. 2 of those 4 patients coded the next day." - ajh1717

8. "I'm a therapist in an acute/long term care facility. We have 4 main hallways, a lot of the action is on 300 and 2B. Residents will hear this little boy laugh. Some see him, some just hear. They play with him and let him sit on their laps. It's very strange to see how comfortable a 98 year old woman feels when talking to a little boy ghost. Grandma instincts kick in I guess." - Snowwhite88

9. "My town has two really old hospitals. One no longer functions as overnight, and the stories are unsettling. No one cleans the old ER alone, because all the lights and call bells go off. On other floors there's a kid with his ball, a lady in a white dress, etc. A coworker was cleaning an entire floor utterly solo (the norm) and bounced between rooms because the cleaning solution stays wet for a few min. Upon returning to a freshly wiped bed, hand prints were clearly visible." - Sapphire_Starr

10. "We had a sweet lady named Ella. One day I walked into her room and she was in a complete panic, she had her blanket pulled to her chin and was completely pale. I went to her bedside to ask her what was wrong and she said "there is a woman in black looking in my window and I am just petrified of her smile" It shook me hard."

11. "I work on a pediatric bone marrow transplant unit, and sadly we have a lot of kids that pass. Our kids stay here for longer periods of time (usually 1-6 months just inpatient) so we have to rotate them to different rooms to make sure everything is clean. One particular 3 y. o. boy doesn't have family come visit. He never really communicates with staff and would only occasionally chatter to himself. We moved him to a room where a little girl had recently passed and we started noticing him talking to different places in the room and staring/nodding when alone. Then he started saying new English words though he hadn't had an increase in visitors. My coworkers are convinced he's talking to the little girl that died there, and though I'm a pretty skeptical person, I still get the creeps when I walk by and see him talking to himself." - ladybirdc

12. "My mom works nightshift in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit) and one night the automated paper towel dispenser was acting up. It would just go off when no one was near it. Usually, the thing is broken but that night was different. She had noticed it was starting to act up but kind of ignored it because the baby she was working with wasn't doing so well. Later that night, a nurse had mentioned how weird it was and that's when my mom knew it wasn't just her. My mom told me that she thought that something must have been standing there, waiting for the baby and watching as they tried to keep the baby alive. She even told the thing: "Not today." I do believe the baby passed away a few days later." - smiileitslaurax

Guess who's sleeping with the lights on tonight?