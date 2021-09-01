They say that one must live with each other for at least some months before deciding to get married. You'll know why when you read the answers below. Some of the couples here were long-time partners but came to know about specific quirks in their partners only after marriage. The quirks are funny, read on.

1. My wife makes sex noises while she sleeps. It's super cute and very funny to me. I didn't tell her about it until she went on a weekend trip with friends and she asked me about it after they said something.

2. My wife is incapable of keeping track of small, important items (like her keys, wallet, or cell phone). If it can be lost, she WILL lose it, usually for several days. Even after ten years of marriage, I am still amazed at her ability to do this.

3. I was friends with my husband for 16 years before we got engaged and moved in together. I found out that he insists on sleeping fully clothed Not like a T-shirt and pajama bottoms In his friggin jeans, shirt, even shoes.

4. My husband takes his shirt off to poop, I'm not sure why.

5. My wife sheds hair like a husky.

7. My husband cannot clean his ears without coughing. He is also extremely particular about q-tips. He keeps them in a sealed container and will not use the same one on both ears and will not use it if it's touched anything outside of the q-tip box.

8. My husband has no off switch. If I'm not listening, he just talks to himself. He has full on conversation in the shower. He pauses YouTube videos in the middle to give commentary.

9. When I start talking to her I will eventually have to repeat myself because her ears don’t turn on until halfway through the sentence. I need to start every sentence with getting her attention first.

10. My husband freaks out if he sees me plucking my eyebrows. Like, “OH MY GOD! How do you DO that to yourself!?” Every time. But he won’t look away when I do it. He’ll just cringe with each pluck.

Sleeping with shoes, though!