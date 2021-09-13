We've seen the super-rich people spending money on weird things in movies and TV shows. They do much crazy stuff in real life. Don't believe us?

People who have catered to the super rich at some point share what they've seen in this Reddit thread and I'm already feeling broke.

1. "I briefly worked with one of the top Saudi Arabian crown princes in the 80’s. He would buy out the top three floors of the best hotels (Four Seasons etc); two floors were for maids/help/security, top floor was for the Royal family… once it was only the prince and his three wives. Crazy shit." - Elysian-Visions

2. "I used to work for a billionaire Russian family as a tutor for their daughter. One day we’re in her room studying and suddenly she yells “daddy’s home!” and runs to the window. She’d heard a helicopter and knew is was about to land on the lawn." - DiscombobulatedBabu

3. "My dad's client bought a whole block of houses to build theirs. It is so wide that they installed a moving walkway like the ones at airports." - atot806

4. "A friend from high school worked a few years as a deck hand on yachts in the Mediterranean and he said he once jumped in to get a customer's bag and got tipped €4000." - andysor

5. "A woman who owned a small private jet business told me one time someone paid them to fly their dog (by itself) to New York for about $45,000 for some training. No other passengers." - aticho

6. "I used to work for a company that modified aircraft for really rich people. One customer had purchased a new one solely because his spiritual advisor had told him that one of his current planes was bad luck. To me, one of the most exquisite features of these planes wasn’t the gold plated everything, or rare wood veneers, it was the silk carpet. That stuff cost over $1,000 per square foot." - Prune_the_hedges

7. "I used to work for an Arab billionaire’s son. Once saw him spend $16 000 on a wallet, was a fancy one with little gold spikes on it and stuff. He had shoes with gold on them. I remember one year for his birthday he received like 30+ cakes, big fancy cakes and he told us to leave them on the floor in the hallway outside his room. We walked by those cakes every day for two weeks waiting for instruction, after the two weeks we were told to throw them away." - circleinsidecircle

8. "I'm a driving instructor and one group rented the track to drive their supercars for the day. At the end of the day they all partnered up and got into the cars to leave. After they were gone we realized that they had forgotten their Lamborghini Aventador at the track." - skell15

9. "I remember a rich person asking me to petsit their cat. There was a lot of TVs, in almost every room. The weirdest was the bathroom. Sorry, cat bathroom. There was a TV playing cat cartoons, an overly fancy litter box and paintings of cats." - Anonymous

10. "I used to work in business aviation. Someone wrote “poor people suck” on a small spot on the tail of a private jet. Probably the most tasteless." - cubanthistlecrisis

11. "In high school I had a rich friend whose parents owned a pro sports team. I stayed at his house one night and we got up in the morning and he wanted to go get his hair cut for a concert we were going to that night. I was thinking cool I'll get my hair cut and we will go get some lunch. He drives to the airport and I'm confused. He says his barber is in Florida. At 16 we get on a private jet, fly to Florida, get our hair cut and fly back. It was crazy." - Britneck

12. "An acquaintance of mine was building a house for a married couple who hated each other, but the husband was far too wealthy to get divorced- they had separate elevators installed so they would never worry about ever having to see each other!" - EstimatedProfits

13. "Fine dining server: Bill Gates adding a side of broccoli to his meal, Melinda telling him he didn’t need it, and Bill slumping in resignation. This was several years before they were divorced, and it’s the first thing that came to mind when they separated." - vth0mas

14. "My dad works as a marine pilot, usually moving cruise ships or freighters, but occasionally a super yacht will come through. Well, one time a Russian billionaire came through who collects super yachts… I believe he had somewhere in the ballpark of 5-8 of the largest yachts in the world. My dad said that for dinner, they would just casually grab bottles of wine in the $1000+ range, and the yacht also had two helicopters… one for the kids." - jaretok

15. "One of the guys who worked as private security told me that a Saudi prince he spent a week protecting just gave him a car. Not just any car, either. These guys would come here, buy a Lamborghini or Ferrari, and drive it around all week while being followed by private security in SUVs. End of the week they'd toss the keys to one of the security guys." - Klldarkness

I'm a little jealous because that's the only thing I can do right now.