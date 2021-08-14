Kids, most of us have been told to have them since we were kids ourselves. Which convinced us that having them is non-negotiable. Now, this might come as news to many but that's absolutely not correct.

Thankfully, many people have had that realisation already, and have listed their reasons for not having kids in this Reddit thread.

1. "It’s expensive and I don’t wanna pass on my genes in particular."

2. "I just have no desire...I understand that people really love it and it’s worth it to them, but that’s just not me."

3. "...I was raised horribly so I don't know how to raise someone well. My parents had children even though their parents abused them. My grandparents' parents probably also abused them. I'm just cutting off the cycle."

4. "Freedom. My husband and I would probably be pretty good parents and we’re in a good spot financially, but we feel complete with each other."

5. "I don't trust myself to be unselfish enough to be everything that I believe a child deserves".

6. "They cost a LOT of money, they take up a lot of free time and space and I have terrible genes."

7. "I don’t want to give birth and go through all that.. Adoption is a long process and a lot of money that I don’t have. Kids are expensive."

8. "I'm lazy. I like my free time. I like money (well, the little I have!). I like sleep. I've also just never had the instinct in me to want kids. I feel complete without them."

9. "My life is complete without children. Plus, I'd rather just stick to cats."

10. "For me it's the myriad of mental disorders I have, I don't want to pass that on to another human being, much less my own child".

11. "(I) Can't even take care of myself".

12. "I find them very annoying".

Well, we appreciate the honesty.