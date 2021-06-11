While people in parts of Canada and Siberia noticed a ring of fire around the Moon, this phenomenon was barely visible for a few minutes in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.
Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse! 🌙 Here are a few of our photos from the East Coast. https://t.co/4Q9RjQaePq #SolarEclipse— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 10, 2021
Did you see the eclipse? Show us your photos! pic.twitter.com/UqTZai3MX4
People also witnessed partial solar eclipse in some parts of the world. Take a look at these mesmerizing pictures that they shared on Twitter.
1st #SolarEclipse of this year occurred today beginning at 1.42 pm and lasted till 6.41 p.m, Indian time. The duration of this solar eclipse at Greatest Eclipse was around 3 minute and 51 seconds.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 10, 2021
Pic: NASA pic.twitter.com/GDOVKkm0uv
Annular Solar Eclipse sunrise New Jersey shore 10 June 2021 Canon 5DS + Canon 600mm pic.twitter.com/WTMzg6lUdI— Michael Black (@MikeBlackPhotos) June 10, 2021
Solar Eclipse - June 10, 2021https://t.co/yBS26XB4aZ pic.twitter.com/monBTQj7fv— Peachea Photography (@PeacheaPhotos) June 11, 2021
Partial Annular Solar Eclipse at its maximum as seen from Bodø, Norway minutes ago, at 12:53 local time 10th June 2021.— Øystein L.A (@oysteinvolcano) June 10, 2021
Did not bring my filters for my DSLR lenses to cancel out sunlight, so a couple of sunglasses in front of the lens had to do😅#AnnularSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/bCDhk8DVhv
Partial Solar Eclipse— David Crook (@StellarInsights) June 10, 2021
Taken by Elias Bonaros on June 10, 2021 @ Bayside, NY USA pic.twitter.com/R9Bh24m83q
Another shot of the Partial Solar Eclipse today viewed from Dublin, Ireland. #Eclipse2021 #Eclipse #PartialSolarEclipse #Ireland pic.twitter.com/cUj2ZKvqRf— Brian Salmeron (@DUBaviator) June 10, 2021
The Solar Eclipse - June 10th 2021 seen through the morning clouds over New York City. #SolarEclipse #solareclipse2021 #TheMoon #TheSun #newyorkcity #Clouds pic.twitter.com/KXvOJ49FD4— astrophotobobcat (@astrobobcat) June 10, 2021
Peak of the partial solar eclipse seen from near Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/ra3OLwE7Fm— Ryan Milligan (@ryanomilligan) June 10, 2021
@NWSBoston @ericfisher— Joe Zajac (@JoeZajac2) June 10, 2021
Solar Eclipse From Harvard, MA
6/10/2021 pic.twitter.com/SYzWT8fY1Y
Annular Solar Eclipse. June 10, 2021. Worth getting up early for! #WBZThisMorning #SolarEclipse #AnnularSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/PHzmyBErjs— Ralph Robinson (@surfdogs) June 10, 2021
RING OF FIRE SOLAR ECLIPSE— Dee Ellis (@DeeElli13643258) June 10, 2021
On June 10, of 2021, we are having a Solar Eclipse happen at 19°47’ of Gemini.
This eclipse is known as a ring of fire or annular eclipse, which is when the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving the Sun's edge as a visible 'ring of fire' around it. pic.twitter.com/q2KdhMQVna
Sunrise - Annual solar eclipse - June 10 2021 pic.twitter.com/G8cCydzMsL— Jim Fairles (@skyvet) June 10, 2021
Solar Eclipse June 2021!!! Worth the early rise .... pic.twitter.com/1kVN738L0L— DrT (@tskould) June 10, 2021
Annular Solar Eclipse Sunrise at the New Jersey shore 10 June 2021, @MikeBlackPhotos pic.twitter.com/J60nqyyNA2— Michael Black (@MikeBlackPhotos) June 10, 2021
#Eclipse2021 June 10, 2021 from Petrie Island in Ottawa. We experienced a partial solar eclipse at sunrise this morning. We had a perfect sky and weather for this amazing event. @Cleo0069 @bob_rowsell @kvallevand pic.twitter.com/rL9Wwr5sby— 🇨🇦Dean Hoisak🇨🇦 (@CdnAvSpotter) June 10, 2021
Partial solar eclipse, as it passes behind the neighbouring building, June 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/x2sfNqR55C— Kyle Buchanan (@kyleninety) June 10, 2021
Today's celestial event:— Deval Bandre (@Devalb20) June 11, 2021
A Sunrise Annular Solar Eclipse
5:40AM (10th June 2021)#Eclipse2021 #Astrophotography pic.twitter.com/eNPSRefQmo
Solar eclipse 2021— Sufi (@whatukboutlove) June 10, 2021
In case you missed these ✨ pic.twitter.com/tvJLt7YRng
The solar eclipse of 2021, as seen from Falmouth, MI@spann @NWSGaylord @StormHour #miwx #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/p4T5V5F2cv— Trevor S. (@michigan_storm) June 10, 2021
The rare cosmic phenomenon was seen in the vast region of North America, Europe and Asia.
The eclipse began at 1.42 PM IST and lasted till 6.41 PM IST in several parts of the world.