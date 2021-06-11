Skywatchers witnessed the annular solar eclipse across several parts of the world on Thursday (10th June 2021).

While people in parts of Canada and Siberia noticed a ring of fire around the Moon, this phenomenon was barely visible for a few minutes in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse! 🌙 Here are a few of our photos from the East Coast. https://t.co/4Q9RjQaePq #SolarEclipse



Did you see the eclipse? Show us your photos! pic.twitter.com/UqTZai3MX4 — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) June 10, 2021

People also witnessed partial solar eclipse in some parts of the world. Take a look at these mesmerizing pictures that they shared on Twitter.

1st #SolarEclipse of this year occurred today beginning at 1.42 pm and lasted till 6.41 p.m, Indian time. The duration of this solar eclipse at Greatest Eclipse was around 3 minute and 51 seconds.



Pic: NASA pic.twitter.com/GDOVKkm0uv — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 10, 2021

Annular Solar Eclipse sunrise New Jersey shore 10 June 2021 Canon 5DS + Canon 600mm pic.twitter.com/WTMzg6lUdI — Michael Black (@MikeBlackPhotos) June 10, 2021

Partial Annular Solar Eclipse at its maximum as seen from Bodø, Norway minutes ago, at 12:53 local time 10th June 2021.



Did not bring my filters for my DSLR lenses to cancel out sunlight, so a couple of sunglasses in front of the lens had to do😅#AnnularSolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/bCDhk8DVhv — Øystein L.A (@oysteinvolcano) June 10, 2021

Partial Solar Eclipse

Taken by Elias Bonaros on June 10, 2021 @ Bayside, NY USA pic.twitter.com/R9Bh24m83q — David Crook (@StellarInsights) June 10, 2021

Peak of the partial solar eclipse seen from near Downpatrick, Northern Ireland. #Eclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/ra3OLwE7Fm — Ryan Milligan (@ryanomilligan) June 10, 2021

RING OF FIRE SOLAR ECLIPSE

On June 10, of 2021, we are having a Solar Eclipse happen at 19°47’ of Gemini.

This eclipse is known as a ring of fire or annular eclipse, which is when the Moon covers the center of the Sun, leaving the Sun's edge as a visible 'ring of fire' around it. pic.twitter.com/q2KdhMQVna — Dee Ellis (@DeeElli13643258) June 10, 2021

Sunrise - Annual solar eclipse - June 10 2021 pic.twitter.com/G8cCydzMsL — Jim Fairles (@skyvet) June 10, 2021

Solar Eclipse June 2021!!! Worth the early rise .... pic.twitter.com/1kVN738L0L — DrT (@tskould) June 10, 2021

Annular Solar Eclipse Sunrise at the New Jersey shore 10 June 2021, @MikeBlackPhotos pic.twitter.com/J60nqyyNA2 — Michael Black (@MikeBlackPhotos) June 10, 2021

#Eclipse2021 June 10, 2021 from Petrie Island in Ottawa. We experienced a partial solar eclipse at sunrise this morning. We had a perfect sky and weather for this amazing event. @Cleo0069 @bob_rowsell @kvallevand pic.twitter.com/rL9Wwr5sby — 🇨🇦Dean Hoisak🇨🇦 (@CdnAvSpotter) June 10, 2021

Partial solar eclipse, as it passes behind the neighbouring building, June 10, 2021 pic.twitter.com/x2sfNqR55C — Kyle Buchanan (@kyleninety) June 10, 2021

Solar Eclipse

10th June 2021 pic.twitter.com/nJy6Ji3wAX — মিলন দেবনাথ (@milan8_official) June 10, 2021

Solar eclipse 2021

In case you missed these ✨ pic.twitter.com/tvJLt7YRng — Sufi (@whatukboutlove) June 10, 2021

The rare cosmic phenomenon was seen in the vast region of North America, Europe and Asia.

The eclipse began at 1.42 PM IST and lasted till 6.41 PM IST in several parts of the world.