Skywatchers witnessed the annular solar eclipse across several parts of the world on Thursday (10th June 2021). 

While people in parts of Canada and Siberia noticed a ring of fire around the Moon, this phenomenon was barely visible for a few minutes in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. 

People also witnessed partial solar eclipse in some parts of the world. Take a look at these mesmerizing pictures that they shared on Twitter. 

The rare cosmic phenomenon was seen in the vast region of North America, Europe and Asia.

The eclipse began at 1.42 PM IST and lasted till 6.41 PM IST in several parts of the world.   