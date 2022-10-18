South Korean band BTS (Bangtan Boys) will soon begin serving in the military forces. After completing the mandatory service in the nation, the band consisting of seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will reunite around 2025. Jin, the oldest member, will be the first one to join the military, Reuters reported.

BTS band to serve in the military. Image credits: BBC

Before BTS, here are the eight celebrities, who have also served in the military for their nations:

1. Prince Harry

Prince Harry wore his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Image credits: Getty Images

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, served in the British Army for 10 years and undertook two tours to Afghanistan. According to the official website of the Royal UK, he got trained as an officer cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005. Prince Harry was commissioned as an army officer in the Blues and Royals back in 2006 followed by a lieutenant after two years.

2. Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck serving in the US Army. Image credits: Pinterest

Hollywood actor Tom Selleck, best known for Friends and Magnum, P.I., served as a soldier in the California Army National Guard for six years from 1967 to 1973. “I was a sergeant in the US Army, infantry, National Guard, Vietnam era,” Military.com quoted the proud veteran as saying.

3. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman serving in the air force. Image credits: Snakkle.com

Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran actor Morgan Freeman reportedly turned down an acting scholarship to join the air force. He served in the air force for four years from 1955 to 1959. The Shawshank Redemption star initially joined it as the Automatic Tracking Radar repairman and later rose to the rank of airman first class.

4. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley in the US Army. Image credits: Click Americans

Fondly known as the King of Rock and Roll, American singer Elvis Presley served in the United States Army for two years from 1958 to 1960. According to the Elvis Presley Official Fan Club, the late sergeant received his draft notice at the age of 23.

5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni in his military uniform. Image credits: NewsroomPost

Former national cricket captain MS Dhoni was ranked as the lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army in 2011. Dhoni served with his battalion in Kashmir for 15 days in 2019 and became a qualified paratrooper in 2015 after completing five parachute training jumps in Agra.

6. Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Image credits: Filmybeat

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who is gearing up for her upcoming film, Heart Of Stone, served in the Israeli Defense Forces for two years from 2005 to 2007. Gadot was commissioned as a trainer and combat instructor during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah War.

7. Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi in his military uniform. Image credits: Postoast

Before entering the Hindi film industry, late veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi served in both the Indian Navy and Indian Army. Bakshi joined the Royal Indian Navy in 1944. After partition, he then shifted from his birthplace Rawalpindi in Pakistan to India and later joined the army.

8. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal posing as an army officer on the extreme left. Image credits: Twitter

Late actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who worked in Hindi films like Heyy Babyy, 2 States, Page 3, was also an army officer. Kanwarpal was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1989 and retired as a major in 2002.