Not many people set a budget of ₹50,000 per month for renting homes. Those who do, can get some of the best houses in these cities across India.
1. Delhi
Location: Vasant Kunj
3 BHK independent builder floow with 2 balconies
Semi-furnished
Park
Gated community with parking
2. Mumbai
Location: Malad (West)
2 BHK with balcony
Fully furnished
Society park and community centre
Pet-friendly
3. Kochi
Location: Marine Drive
3 BHK with 3 balconies
Fully-furnished
Car parking
4. Chennai
Location: Kilpauk
3 BHK with 2 balconies
Fully furnished
5. Kolkata
Location: Victoria Memorial
3 BHK with 3 balconies and a study room.
Furnished
Pet-friendly
6. Chandigarh
Location: Sector-15
3 BHK independent ground floor with balcony.
Fully furnished
Car parking
Pet-friendly
7. Pune
Location: Wakad
3 BHK with 2 balconies
Fully furnished
Gated community
Park, swimming pool, gym in society
8. Hyderabad
Location: Hi Tech City
3 BHK with balcony
Fully furnished
Gated community
Park and swimming pool
9. Bengaluru
Location: Whitefield
3 BHK with 2 balconies
Fully furnished
Gym, swimming pool and park.
10. Indore
Location: Vasant VIhar Colony
4 BHK with balconies and study room
Fully furnished
Car parking
Where are you moving to?