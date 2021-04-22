Not many people set a budget of ₹50,000 per month for renting homes. Those who do, can get some of the best houses in these cities across India.

1. Delhi

Location: Vasant Kunj

3 BHK independent builder floow with 2 balconies

Semi-furnished

Park

Gated community with parking

2. Mumbai

Location: Malad (West)

2 BHK with balcony

Fully furnished

Society park and community centre

Pet-friendly

3. Kochi

Location: Marine Drive

3 BHK with 3 balconies

Fully-furnished

Car parking

4. Chennai

Location: Kilpauk

3 BHK with 2 balconies

Fully furnished

5. Kolkata

Location: Victoria Memorial

3 BHK with 3 balconies and a study room.

Furnished

Pet-friendly

6. Chandigarh

Location: Sector-15

3 BHK independent ground floor with balcony.

Fully furnished

Car parking

Pet-friendly

7. Pune

Location: Wakad

3 BHK with 2 balconies

Fully furnished

Gated community

Park, swimming pool, gym in society

8. Hyderabad

Location: Hi Tech City

3 BHK with balcony

Fully furnished

Gated community

Park and swimming pool

9. Bengaluru

Location: Whitefield

3 BHK with 2 balconies

Fully furnished

Gym, swimming pool and park.

10. Indore

Location: Vasant VIhar Colony

4 BHK with balconies and study room

Fully furnished

Car parking

Where are you moving to?