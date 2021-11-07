The word ‘royals’ conjure up images of massive palaces, grandeur and a lavish lifestyle. However, there have been a number of royals in the past who gave up their opulent lives in order to live a simpler life. Today, we have listed down some of such royals who stepped away from their duties for good. Ready? Let’s see!

1. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shockwaves across the world as they announced stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. In a chat show, the prince revealed that the reason behind his split with his family was the toxic press environment that destroyed his mental health.

2. Prince Philip

He dropped his Danish and Greek royal titles in order to marry British King George VI’s daughter Elizabeth and adopted his maternal grandparents' last name, Mountbatten. He received his royal title before his wedding and became the Duke of Edinburgh.

3. King Edward VIII

He abdicated his royal title so that he could tie a knot with Wallis Simpson, a two-time divorcee. During that time, the church was not in favour to remarry after divorces. He then stepped down from the position of the head of the church and passed the throne to his younger brother George VI. He was given the title Duke of Windsor later. The couple remained married until his death 35 years later.

4. Prince Michael

He stepped down from his 15th place in the line of succession for marrying Baroness Marie Christine von Reibnitz. However, he was reinstated and his children remain in the line of succession. Although he’s not a working royal, he sometimes does appear at royal events.

5. Princess Mako

In order to marry her college sweetheart Kei Komuro, who is not of royal descent, the niece of Emperor Naruhito stepped down from her royal title because the law in Japan states that 'a princess should leave the imperial family upon marriage to a commoner'. Not only this, but she also turned down a $1.3 million payout that is traditionally paid to royal women who lose their royal status when they marry by the government.

6. Princess Diana

Apart from being a part of the royal family, she was a great humanitarian and philanthropist. When she divorced Prince Charles, she was no longer a part of the royal family. However, she kept her title as Princess of Wales and continued her generous humanitarian work. Nevertheless, she retained her apartment at Kensington Palace, the ability to use St. James' Palace and some of the royal privileges like using the royal aircraft.

7. Princess Ayako

In order to marry Kei Moriya, a commoner and businessman, she renounced her royal title. However, as per the rule, the youngest child of Princess Hisako and the late Prince Takamodo received $950,000 for living expenses from the Japanese government.

8. Princess Ubolratana

The daughter of Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej relinquished her royal title in order to marry commoner Peter Ladd Jensen, whom she first met in Boston while studying. Even though they got divorced later, she was not given her titles back.

9. Princess Märtha Louise

The only daughter and the eldest child of King Harald V and Queen Sonja stepped down from her royal privileges in order to live on her own income. In a post, she revealed that she will not use her princess title anymore and will just use her name instead.

How many of these did you already know?