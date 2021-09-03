Music and storytelling go hand in hand. And when we talk about this, how can we forget a multilingual east Indian performer who can act, sing and dance Sapra.

Sapra has always been passionate about music. His journey started long before we could imagine. As he says, "When my fellow classmates were taking their final exams, I was already on tour with productions around the globe."

He could play various instruments like drums, tabla, and bongos at various events long before his friends were even old enough to attend. He has completed his education at premier institutions in India and the U.S. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Sapra indeed aced in storytelling.

He says, "I have deep Bollywood roots, an authentic Indian accent, and want to see peace achieved on a global scale."

With over a decade of experience in the industry, he has been a part of many amazing short films, movies, web series, theatre, and music albums.



He has toured pan India as the lead in some of the biggest international theatre shows in the country. He even got the chance to work with Ekta Kapoor.

Sapra is passionate about women’s empowerment, civil rights, cultural awareness, and diversity. And he aims to bring change in society with the platform he has established.



He has volunteered with the World Peace Organization (Soka Gakkai), Khushi India, Victoria Theatre Association, Dayton, OH, and more of such events to raise funds and help them.

From the best performance in Mystic India World Tour to Gold Bracelet for Best Performer in International Theatre Festival, Sapra has traveled worldwide.



With his unique storytelling skills, Sapra has recently created his short music film called "Always on Mind".

You can watch the music video here:

Indeed, he is a performer.