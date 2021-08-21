Relationships are tricky. You spend so much time and energy on someone that the desire to make it work at any cost, keeps growing, and in a lot of cases, ends up hurting one person beyond measure. At times, they carry this hurt all their lives and it affects everything they do. That doesn't seem like an ideal situation to be in, so here are 10 signs that you should take when you are in a relationship and leave your partner the moment you spot them.

1. I have found in past relationships that I needed to let go, my partner was more and more starting to feel like a heavy backpack weighing me down. and I just wanted the weight off me.

Answer Source: Reddit

2. Do the fights happen often? Is it usually about the same things? Are they about things you don't want to change?

3. When you’re brave enough to face the fact that they didn’t care about you as much as you do to them.

4. Repeated attempts to fix things fail, at the cost of happiness.

5. When it's clear they've given up trying and are starting to take you down with them.

6. When after countless attempts to help them go through life they still have no desire to improve and they just keep YOU from improving on your own.

7. When you feel better spending time apart because it’s less stressful.

8. When you repeatedly find yourself trying to forgive them yet they've never tried to apologize.

9. When things cycle endlessly. Same behaviors, same arguments, same excuses and promises exchanged...no, just stop wasting your time.

10. If you've sat them down and had an open and honest conversation, aired your issues and shared your feelings and they won't take notice or action... Then it's time.

As they say, take action when you see the first red flag.