Bengaluru has a whole another ‘personality‘ in the country, it’s like the weirdest thing happen in the city, and we’re so used to them that it’s treated like just another day. And, in ‘things that only happen at Bengaluru’, now, we have potholes in the city that are named.

A Twitter user, Nimo Tai, shared a screenshot where a pothole was landmarked and named on Google. Like that wasn’t surprising enough, people have also left reviews. Who’d have thought that we’d be reviewing potholes? The internet can sure be a funny place. However, it does seem like a great way to highlight issues that aren’t talked about.

This pothole is now apparently called the Abizer’s pothole, ‘a historical landmark in the city’. And there are some really interesting reviews for the “landmark”, people have actually taken it seriously and put all of their storytelling skills here.

Oh, and there are more such potholes. Of course, Twitter is playing along.

For anyone looking there are multiple places. Putting it out here for the meme reviews I surely want to see. Let's start with this.



The Pothole by BBMPhttps://t.co/CAr4w0s3dR — Auro (@weekendbiker) September 21, 2022

But turns out pothole is not removed, but Google location is removed 😂 — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) September 20, 2022

This looks like a Bollywood movie #trend story starring akshay kumar. — RASHEED (@Drboogey) September 20, 2022

Now it will be very easy to find the right location and vehicle can also stop automatic once you hit. — Zabikhan (@ZabikhanBW) September 20, 2022

This is near to my house. Unfortunately someone has tried to close it but dumping some sand, but don’t worry, but it will take just one rain to return to its glory https://t.co/mWY7CmhsRK — Mr.Rao (@Akshay_Rao_S) September 21, 2022

These are weird times.