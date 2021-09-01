A "good person" for one can be bad for another, that's just how it works. But here, Redditors have shared some qualities of a not-so-great individual which we think almost everyone will agree with. Read on.

1. They only "care" about you when they need something from you.

2. Nothing is ever their fault. They somehow find a way to blame someone or something else in every possible situation. Always a victim.

3. When they flip every criticism back on you.

4. Watch them treat someone under them, look to see if they treat someone under their authority with respect and compassion or if they treat them like a dictator.

5. They're a bit too comfy talking shit about other people. Everyone does it sometimes but if that's the one thing they talk about they are probably not a great person.

6. I was an emotional dumper for a while and didn't realize it until my ex-best friend pointed it out over one last text. It sucks to realize you've been a shitty friend.

7. When someone says that ALL of their exes were crazy.

8. When they say they’re a good person, especially repeatedly. A real good person has nothing to prove.

9. They only care about issues once they affected them personally. Total lack of empathy.

10. People who go out of their way to tell you they 'don't do drama'. Every single person that I've met who has said this to me more than once literally thrives off drama.

11. Not being nice to animals and being an asshole to waiters.

12. When they constantly make “jokes”, that are more like jabs at you. But if you call them out they say, “I was just joking, don’t be so serious”. Absolute shit person! 10/10 do not recommend!

13. They have to 'win' every conversation and you speak on pins and needles around them.

14. How they act in traffic.

15. You leave every interaction with them feeling worse than when you arrived.

Be. Nice. To. Animals.