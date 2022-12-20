In a weird yet intriguing news, the Taj Mahal was served with notices for property tax and water bills. And it’s almost historical, given that it happened for the first time in 370 years. The monument which is symbolic of different things to different people, draws a lot of tourists.

While the officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) call it a mistake, they’ve been asked to pay more than ₹ 1 crore in dues. The three notices that have been served are for the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort. What’s bizarre is the fact that property tax or house tax is not applicable to monument premises.

Source: CNN

ASI’s superintending archaeologist, Raj Kumar Patel also added that there’s no water connection that is used for any commercial purposes. The lawns that they maintain inside the Taj complex are for public service and there is no question of dues. While the investigation is being carried out, the entire scenario is quite the plot twist.

The municipal body has told ASI that the property (Taj Mahal) will be attached if the bills are not paid on time.