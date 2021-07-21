Yesterday, the government of India categorically denied that any deaths happened due to the lack of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

To be more specific, it said that the states did not report the same.

Correct, absolutely correct. No deaths happened due to the lack of oxygen in India.

"No deaths". Which means not even one.

No one shared SOS messages on social media, because it was the last resort.

#verified #plasma #required #Mumbai #PlasmaDonor

Patient Name: Bashir Kadu

Oxygen Saturation: 94

Hrct report: 70% lungs damage

A positive plasma required

Currently admitted in Venkatesh MIDC covid center — Mumbai News & Retweets (@RetweetsMumbai) July 15, 2021

🆘 Noida/Ghaziabad/Delhi 🆘



Need Oxygen bed and condition is getting severe.



1. Patient Name: Mr Mohd Shadab

2. Patient Age : 41

3. Gender: male

4. Oxygen level: saturated at 91/92

5. Ct severity score : 15/25

6. Contact: Mohd Shahzeb (9891552655) — Mohit (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2021

Urgently Need oxygen in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Mangolpuri, New Delhi.



Patient Name : Deepak Gupta

Age : 53

Contact no. : 7760494308



Could you please help 🙏🏻🙏🏻#BJYMCares@CharuPragya@rohit_chahal @Kunjbihari_KBC pic.twitter.com/pzHCBCs17m — Abhay Malik (@malikabhay07) May 2, 2021

The hospitals did not take to Twitter to helplessly declare that patients will die if the cylinders don't arrive.

#NewsAlert | Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj sends SOS for O2.



'With 160 Covid patients, we are left with another 1 hour of Oxygen cylinder stock. We have been waiting for the supply since last night, but no luck so far', tweets the hospital. | #O2IndiaEmergency pic.twitter.com/mJbcwZ6sWF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 23, 2021

No covid patient waited outside the hospitals.

India’s surge in COVID-19 infections, growing at the fastest pace in the world, has left families and patients pleading for oxygen outside hospitals — in pictures.#StaySafe #WearNoseMask pic.twitter.com/VAyhE0RseR — MaxTVGh (@maxtvgh) April 26, 2021

#Covid Ward of GK General Hospital of #Bhuj is Houseful, Boards displayed



Doors are closed and ambulances are awaiting outside with COVID positive patients#Kutch pic.twitter.com/PI7k7DmuGI — Amitbhanushali MorningKutch (@amitbha06993900) April 29, 2021

No bodies were found floating in the rivers.

Or buried on the river beds.

From Nanamau Ghat in UP, the sixth ghat I have documented ( first five: Unnao, Kanpur, Kannauj, Varanasi, Prayagraj) the same gruesome images-The Graves of Ganga- & the witnesses who confirm that the deluge of bodies in the sand is from COVID second wave. On ground @themojostory pic.twitter.com/0Pq8MRXpiM — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 24, 2021

The Prime Minister led by example when it came to promoting social distancing.

PM Narendra Modi begins his address at a public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground pic.twitter.com/nT1Ue2VGj6 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

And relief measures were announced in no time.

अपने बाल मित्रों से एक बात विशेष तौर पर कहना चाहता हूं।



मेरे बाल मित्र, घर में ऐसा माहौल बनाएं कि बिना काम, बिना कारण घर के लोग, घर से बाहर न निकलें।



आपकी जिद बहुत बड़ा परिणाम ला सकती है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

The leaders were very responsive and did not leave citizens to struggle alone. For a single moment.

#ModiFailsIndia

India is reeling under a crisis on multiple fronts. COVID situation worsens by the day, our borders unsafe, our economic situation grim, and our democracy is under attack. What's worse is PM Modi's silence on the issues affecting people of India. — Lhüvevolü 🦄🌻🌻 (@Lhuvevolu1) July 28, 2020

Government teachers were not sent on election duty.

No one begged.

Mohit's younger brother Prince talks about the day his father died 4 -5 hours after his oxygen cylinder ran out . He speaks about begging and pleading for oxygen but nothing helped ... pic.twitter.com/Lfl2qlFu5o — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) July 21, 2021

No one cried.

No one died.

There is overwhelming proof for government's accountability.